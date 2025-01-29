Tyla concert restreams on Showmax

Photo courtesy Showmax

Tyla, the Grammy-winning amapiano artist known for hits like Water and Jump, will see her final South African homecoming tour performance streaming on Showmax from today (30 January 2025).

The sold-out concert – Tyla Live – took place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria earlier this month, and was livestreamed on Showmax. Produced by Black Swan Media with technical support from SuperSport, the show was viewable across 44 African countries.

The hour-long concert includes red carpet coverage hosted by Kat Sinivasan and Moozlie, with appearances by fellow artists Shekhinah, Nia Pearl, Langa Mavuso, and producers ShaunMusiQ & Ftears, and players from the Betway Premier League. The audience featured stars from Showmax originals like Adulting, Youngins, The Real Housewives, and Born Into Fame.

Photo courtesy Showmax

“This was a technological feat,” says Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer of MultiChoice and Showmax SA. “Scaling to support viewers across 44 countries simultaneously required robust preparation, war-room coordination, and a tech team working around the clock.

“It’s a game-changer for African artists who have rarely managed to tour the continent. We’re now taking this incredible concert to millions of DStv viewers, making it an event that lives beyond the live stream.”

Gayton McKenzie, minister of sports, arts and culture, made an appearance on the red carpet. He said: “Tyla is the first and the biggest but I’m telling you, as time goes by, if Showmax is intentional about making sure that our talent gets showcased to the rest of Africa, and the rest of the world, everybody’s going to watch it.”

The show will air on DStv on Mzansi Wethu (channel 163) at 20h30 on Saturday (1 February 2025) with a repeat on Tuesday (4 February 2025) at 16h00. Mzansi Wethu is included in all DStv packages from Access and up. Tyla Live will also appear on other DStv channels across the continent.