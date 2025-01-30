Creators of ‘It Takes Two’ bring new co-op game

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘Split Fiction’, players become writers trapped in their own sci-fi and fantasy stories.

In Split Fiction, players team up to complete a series of sci-fi and fantasy co-op adventures. The upcoming game is developed by Hazelight Studios, the team behind the 2021 Game of the Year Winner, It Takes Two.

Split Fiction’s story follows contrasting writers Mio and Zoe – one who writes sci-fi and the other fantasy. Both become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas.

Players must work together to free the two writers while preserving their memories. While mastering a variety of abilities, players can jump between magical worlds in the tale of friendship.

Photo supplied

Worlds of ninjas and dragons

Players can discover new mechanics and abilities in every level, which will alternate between sci-fi and fantasy settings. Split Fiction features stories of taming adorable dragons, fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, and dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant.

“At Hazelight, we really love gameplay variety,” says Josef Fares, game director at Hazelight. “That’s why we added side stories that are completely different from the main path. Side stories are found in the main levels and looks like a portal. Once you enter, you end up in a new world.”

The stories include escaping a sun that’s going supernova, challenging a monkey to a dance battle, trying out some cool hoverboard tricks, fighting an evil kitty, and riding gravity bikes and sandsharks.

Photo supplied

Where to play?

Releasing on 6 March 2025, Split Faction will be available on Xbox X|S, PlayStation, and PC (Steam, EA App, and Epic Games). Crossplay is available on PS, Xbox & PC.