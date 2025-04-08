Last Handmaid’s Tale lands on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the 6th and final season, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down the Gilead regime.

The 6th and final season of the dystopian series starts streaming on Showmax from today (9 April 2025).

Spoiler alert: the events of Season 5 are revealed below.

In The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale, June grappled with escalating threats in Canada following a targeted attack. After surviving a violent hit-and-run, she realises the country may no longer be safe for her or Luke.

Photo courtesy Showmax.

With help from Agent Tuello, the couple makes plans to flee west with baby Nichole, but growing police pressure forces them to separate. Luke sacrifices his freedom so June and their daughter can escape by train, leading to an emotional goodbye.

As the train departs, June discovers she’s not alone – Serena and her baby, Noah, are also on board, setting up a tense reunion.

Back in Gilead, shifting alliances and rising tensions come to a head. Commander Lawrence plans his marriage to Naomi Putnam, while Aunt Lydia tries to place Janine in Naomi’s household to reunite her with her daughter.

Janine resists, ultimately rejecting her assigned role and clashing with Naomi. As punishment, she is violently detained, leaving Lydia shocked and powerless.

Meanwhile, Nick agrees to work with the US government to protect June but is arrested after attacking Lawrence. With characters scattered, strained, and in exile, the finale closes on a note of uncertainty and uneasy reunions.

The new season picks up after these events. The first five seasons won 15 Emmys.

In season six, Elisabeth Moss returns to her Emmy-winning role as June, alongside fellow Emmy winners Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, and Samira Wiley, and Emmy nominees Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, and Madeline Brewer. Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife’s Will Gardner) joins the cast this season.