Teenage Turtles take on Brooklyn

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rooftop Mayhem, a Nex Playground exclusive, players battle through Brooklyn as the four Turtles using motion-sensor combat.

Jump, duck, and punch to defeat iconic enemies like Bebop’s mutant crew and Superfly’s legion of goons. Advance by levelling up Turtles and unlocking strategic upgrades in this endless runner-style game, created in collaboration with Nex and Paramount Game Studios.

The game features 2-player co-op in which a pair can team up to tackle missions.

“The Turtles have always inspired teamwork, courage, and friendship, which makes it an ideal addition to our family-focused game library,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex.

“We’re teaching these values to a new generation of fans in a fun and engaging way, while also tapping into parents’ nostalgia with the franchise and the classic side-scrolling gameplay. In combining the iconic characters with innovative motion interactions, we intend for this to be a hit game that stirs up some friendly-family competition.”

Paramount is one of Nex Playground’s growing list of brand partners – including Hasbro, Mattel, Sesame Workshop, Miraculous Corp, Universal Products & Experiences, and Halfbrick Studios – expanding on the console’s library of family-friendly, interactive games.