‘Turmoil’ digs deeper
The ‘Deeper Underground’ DLC introduces players to the Roaring Twenties with a new campaign centred on refining oil into petrol.
In the new downloadable content (DLC) for Turmoil, titled Deeper Underground, players are introduced to a new campaign centred on refining oil into petrol. Taking place in the Roaring Twenties, it features new mechanics and upgrades. Players will uncover new resources such as water, dynamite, rubies, and the highly profitable petrol.
Turmoil offers players a tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America.
New content
The DLC includes additional Deep Mode levels, new playable and non-playable characters, and expanded areas and levels. A new town has been introduced, complete with shops and a Saloon mini-game called Dice Dice Dice.
Developer comments
Turmoil is created by Dutch games developer Gamious.
“Creating this new DLC was not planned, but interesting ideas just popped into our heads,” said Jos Bouman, creative director of Gamious.
“A few experiments validated the juiciness and fast forward two years later: Deeper Underground is here!”
Availability
Turmoil, along with it DLCs including Deeper Underground, is available on PC via Steam.
* Visit ‘Turmoil: Deeper Underground’ on Steam here.