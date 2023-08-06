Based on a True Story airs today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans of high-stake-adventure, comedy, drama and the charming Kaley Cuoco, are likely to be enthralled by her new series Based on a True Story, which begins airing in South Africa today (7 August).

From the creators of Ozark, Lost and The Boys, the series broadcasts on DStv Premium at 8pm on M-Net, DStv Channel 101, and live-streams on the DStv App.

Hot on the heels of her Emmy-nominated performance on The Flight Attendant, Cuoco returns to the world of crime, playing Ava, a realtor struggling to land deals by day and a true-crime fanatic by night. She’s joined by Chris Messina (Argo), who plays her husband Nathan, a former tennis star whose coaching career is not panning out. Then, there’s Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express) who plays Matt, the couple’s plumber who has a dirty little secret…

This dark comedy thriller explores the intersection of true crime, celebrity culture and social media, and sees the down-on-their-luck married couple start a true crime podcast about a serial killer, in the hopes of raking in a huge payday and propelling them to fame. But, there’s a twist – Ava thinks she knows who the killer is, and she wants him to be involved. Their lives become increasingly complicated as they become entangled in the case, all while expecting their first child.

The Los Angeles Times calls it “a clever sendup of ID channel programming, podcast culture and true-crime hosts” while RogerEbert.com points out its a “unique voice within the phenomenon of true crime”.

Based on a True Story is available on DStv Premium on M-Net (Channel 101) every Monday at 9pm from 7 August, as well as live-streamed on the DStv App, and is also available on DStv Catch Up after broadcast.