Glimpse into HOTD S2’s lair

Fans of HBO’s drama and dragons show eagerly await the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’, fuelled by a teaser at CCXP23.

HBO unveiled a teaser for the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon at the CCXP23 panel in Brazil, leaving fans excited for the eight episodes to come. The series is set to be simulcast on M-Net and Showmax in 2024.

Derived from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original narrates the tale of House Targaryen, situated two centuries prior to the events chronicled in the iconic Game of Thrones.

As the first season awaits its fate at the upcoming January 2024 Emmys, where it has garnered nine nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, a distinction it secured at the 2023 Golden Globes, fans are eager to see the continuation of the House Targaryen saga.

Returning to reprise their critically acclaimed roles are Matt Smith, in his Critics Choice-nominated portrayal of Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy, recognised with a Golden Globe nomination for her rendition of Rhaenyra Targaryen. The ensemble cast includes Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Season two introduces fresh faces to the realm, featuring Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Previously announced additions include BAFTA nominee Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and two-time BAFTA winner Simon Russell Beale.

The creative helm of season two remains firmly in the hands of co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Ryan Condal. The team of executive producers includes Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis, all contributing to the realisation of this epic tale inspired by George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Season two of House of the Dragon is set to release in 2024, and will be available on M-Net and Showmax.

*Watch season one of House of the Dragon via Showmax here.