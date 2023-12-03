Follow the journey of the ‘Primal Survivor’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“Extreme African Safari”, Hazen Audel’s epic journey across East Africa’s Great Rift Valley is available to watch on National Geographic channel.

Embark on a riveting adventure with Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari as Hazen Audel, a renowned wilderness explorer and survival expert, takes audiences on an unprecedented journey through East Africa’s Great Rift Valley.

Audel, known for his daring expeditions in challenging environments, embarks on his first extreme safari covering approximately 800km of expansive and legendary African terrain. Describing the valley as the world’s greatest hub for wildlife, this epic trek is a dream come true for Audel.

Premiering last month on National Geographic, the series unfolds Audel’s captivating encounters with desert nomads, tracking elephants, navigating treacherous waters, searching for rare black rhinos, exploring coastal caves, and foraging for food, encapsulating the essence of survival in the wild. What distinguishes this series is Audel’s profound engagement with local nomadic tribes, emphasising the significance of understanding and respecting Africa’s indigenous peoples and ecosystems. Beyond showcasing physical endurance and survival skills, Audel’s journey underscores the delicate balance required for survival in the wild, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.

In the initial episodes, Audel’s odyssey takes him through diverse landscapes, from the challenging Chalbi Desert to the mighty Lake Baringo and Hell’s Gate gorge. Collaborating with nomadic tribes, spear fishermen, master boatmen, and ocean experts, he navigates treacherous terrain, encountering formidable wildlife.

Each leg of the expedition becomes a testament to resilience and adaptability, whether dodging snakes and hyenas in the desert, tracking elephants with local tribes, or enlisting the Il’Chamus tribe’s expertise to witness a million-strong flock of flamingos. The quest to find the elusive black rhino in Hell’s Gate gorge and exploration of East Africa’s Tropical Coast with the Mijikenda people further showcase Audel’s survival skills and collaboration with indigenous communities.

The series culminates in an epic finale in the Serengeti, where Audel, alongside the Hadza tribe, battles through harsh terrain to witness the awe-inspiring Great Migration.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari airs on National Geographic across Africa. Tune in on: DStv: Channel 181, StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda).