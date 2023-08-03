Netflix unveils SA’s new It Squad

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the streaming channel’s newest young adult series, Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse) finds herself on the cancelled list and embarks on her hilarious reinvention.

Brace yourself for South Africa’s coolest “It-Girl”, brought to you by Netflix via Miseducation, launching on 15 September 2023.

In the streaming channel’s newest young adult series, Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse) finds herself on the cancelled list after the police raids her house and seize her family’s assets because of her mother, Brenda Hadebe’s (Baby Cele) corrupt political dealings. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy.

Nothing about Mbali is basic – including her reinvention strategy! From driving the campus cab, appearing on the campus gossip show, The Spill by Raeesah (Nicole Bessick), and even running an SRC campaign. Mbali’s journey back to the top is encouraged and inspired by her new misfit squad, Jay (Prev Reddy) and Natalie (Micaela Tucker).

And the SRC campaign she’s running? All inspired by campus rowing champion, local hottie, and now dramatic situationship, Sivu Levine (Lunga Shabalala), who’s up against veteran president, longtime campus activist aka ‘Comrade’ Caesar (Mpho Sebeng) and Hotep conspiracy theorist, Mubarak (Ebenhazer Dibakwane).

Miseducation is produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the powerhouse behind Africa’s biggest festive franchise, How To Ruin Christmas.

Rethabile Ramaphakela, creator of Miseducation and Burnt Onion’s creative director, said: “We’re excited for South Africa and the world to see our latest comedy-drama that we’ve cooked up with Netflix. This time around, a teen comedy about varsity life. The thing about varsity is, anything goes. And where anything goes, chaos is not far behind…

“Throw in some teens trying to fix the world’s issues within their own, isolated, self-absorbed world, in a very small South African town and then suddenly, growing pains start to seem even more painful. Miseducation promises to be an offbeat and fun comedy-drama series with a diverse bunch of colourful characters who are just trying to get through this thing called life”.

Will Mbali’s quest for supremacy leave her newfound relationships in the dust, or will she realise there is more to life than fame and popularity? Find out on 15 September on Netflix.