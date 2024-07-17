This Citroën glides on air

Photo by Jason Bannier

The new C3 Aircross offers excellent value for money – and a smooth driving experience, writes JASON BANNIER after testing it during its launch.

The new Citroën C3 Aircross, launched in South Africa this week, drives exceptionally smoothly, yet offers tremendous value-for-money for an SUV.

After test-driving the Aircross at a launch event near Johannesburg, on some low-quality roads, I found it excelled at delivering a comfortable ride. I had a bumpier experience while adventuring on some dirt paths, but not unexpectedly so.

The turbocharged Max 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine delivers 81kW at 5500rpm, and 205Nm from 1750 to 2500rpm. Mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the SUV delivers a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.3L/100km. However, my usage was slightly less economical.

It features 17” alloys, an assertive front face with a high bonnet, wide track width, Citroën Y-shaped lighting signature, and double grille with a lower skid plate. Its ground clearance stands at 200mm.

Standard safety specifications include front airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) on the turbocharged versions, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, rearview camera, and PDC.

The car is roomy, with decent knee room for rear seat passengers in 5- and 7-seater options. For the 5-seater, there is a 444-litre boot. The seven-seater version includes a third row of two individual seats. These can be folded down or removed individually, creating up to 511 litres of boot capacity. However, there is little-to-no boot room with all seven seats upright.

The seats are exceptionally comfortable, delivering a pleasant ride, especially when paired with the efficient air-conditioning system. In the seven-seat version, a roof-mounted ventilation module ensures passengers in the rear remain cool. The back seats feature cup holders that double as smartphone holders.

Talking tech, the instrument panel features a seven-inch TFT (colour thin-film transistor) cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen that sits centrally and provides access to infotainment and connected services, including mirroring capability for access to apps using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Testing the connectivity, my smartphone connected seamlessly, both wirelessly and when plugged in.

The touchscreen size is decent, offering adequate functionality. While the display quality is average, it remains effective for everyday use. The rear camera, though not of the highest quality, is functional and reliable for reversing. However, the reverse lines remain fixed and do not auto-adjust when turning. Despite these minor limitations, the system performs well overall.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

The Citroën Aircross SUV is covered by Citroën’s standard 5-year / 100,000km warranty as well as a 4-year or 60,000km Service Plan. Owners are covered by the Stellantis WePledge programme, which includes:

Mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty with OE parts and technical diagnostic unavailable within 48 hours.

Security detail dispatched on request for people feeling unsafe in area of breakdown.

Mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty awaiting OE Parts and OE Technical Support after 30 days at an approved repairer.

Quality Check Certificate – Provides accident repair quality check certificate to assure manufacture standard.

The recommended retail price for the C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 6AT is R344,900 for the 5-seater, and R354,900 for the 7-seater. Competing in what Stellantis defines as the “B-segment”, the Aircross offers excellent value for money with its collective set of features.

This price includes:

5 Years / 100,000 km warranty plan.

4 Years / 60,000 km service plan.

Metallic paint.

Dual-tone roof.

There are four colour options and six dual-tone roof combinations to choose from. Both metallic paint and the dual-tone roof option are included in the price. A Plus 1.2 61kW 5MT option will launch later this year, as well as a manual version.

* For more information on the C3 Aircross, click here .