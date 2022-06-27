Trove launches Sunrise update

The new Sunrise update to Trove adds the new Solarion class, a new biome, and new bosses in new dungeons.

Gamigo is announcing a new update in its popular voxel-based MMO, Trove, which starts on 28 June 2022. Trovians playing on PC can begin exploring the Sunrise update, which includes the new Solarion class, the new Sundered Uplands biome, and Ultimate Bosses in new 5 Star Dungeons.

The new Solarion class works as a servant of the Sun Goddess to smite enemies through a combination of their bow for long-range attacks and a pet phoenix that rushes in with fast and fierce melee attacks. This fired-up class uses their Phoenix Radiance passive ability to increase their attack rate and gain energy to summon a pet phoenix to aid in battle. When the phoenix is slain, a self-healing egg will spawn and explode once its max health is reached. From the egg’s ashes, the Solarion’s phoenix will rise again to aid their master once more.

Additional abilities for the Solarion include Solar Flare – a charged explosive shot that damages enemies over time – and Guiding Light – summoned pillars that damage enemies and heal friendly targets within their area. Their Ultimate Prismatic Blast deals damage to enemies surrounding the Solarion while stacking damage buffs up to 5 times. Once their energy is depleted, their Ultimate will stop.

Now that we’re well acquainted with the Solarion, it’s time to introduce players to Trove’s newest biome, Sundered Uplands. Trovians that reach Uber-1 Adventure Worlds can explore this biome’s unique upper and lower levels, but it’ll primarily be found in Uber-7 Adventure Worlds and will certainly give them more of a challenge than neighbouring biomes. Be mindful that both levels aren’t created equal as the Irradiant Sky Giants build and expand land stolen from down below. This tips the balance of power in their favour, resulting in a biome filled with many challenges:

Don’t expect to fly around as you please as the Sundered Uplands are covered in a Flight Suppression Field to deliver a permanent NO FLY ZONE. Although, there’s a rumour that Fungi Scrollpeddler may have something to help free Trovians from this debuff. You did not hear that from us, though! Dangerous dungeons: Dungeons will appear in both the top and bottom layers of Sundered Uplands. Special 5-star dungeons will spawn to offer more of a challenge as Trovians face off against one of the new Ultimate Bosses in addition to other new enemies.

With so many dangers ahead, Trovians will not be fighting with their backs against the wall as they can head to Fungal Outposts to gain access to Personal Chests, Flask Refillers, Loot Collectors, Fungi Adventures, and a variety of merchants. The new Crystal Gems can also be used to improve Trovians’ gear to help them fight off the numerous monsters lurking in the Sundered Uplands.