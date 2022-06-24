Stranger Things Season 4 returns in July

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The super-sized, epic conclusion of Stranger Things 4 premieres 1 July with Episodes 408 and 409 on Netflix.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

To catch up on the series, visit netflix.com/StrangerThings