Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation – coming soon to Disney+

Summer heats up with the arrival of the hot trailer for Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation, premiering 5 August on Disney+

Summer is here, and the trailer for Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation is about to heat things up. The new animated special from Lucasfilm and the Lego Group and the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series that began with Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and continued with Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, will premiere 5 August 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

The animated special, which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features the voices of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous Lego Star Wars specials. It includes the new original song Scarif Beach Party performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

David Shayne is writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.