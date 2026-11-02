ORT SA students get trilingual AI tutor

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Young South Africans enrolled in ORT South Africa’s (ORT SA) big data analytics programme can now get help from an AI tutor trained specifically on the lessons covered in their classes.

The organisation has launched Funda Nam, meaning “study with me”, a web-based study companion available exclusively to programme participants. Students can ask questions in English, isiZulu and isiXhosa at any hour, without waiting for their next classroom session.

GAS Marketing Automation provided the infrastructure and technical expertise behind the service.

The platform includes a dedicated work-readiness section with practical advice on entering the job market. The AI tutor is designed to complement physical training sessions rather than replace classroom facilitators.

“Funda Nam helps our beneficiaries reinforce their knowledge, build confidence and remain engaged with their learning journey long after the training session has ended,” says Anele Mkungela, ORT SA STEM and IT head of department. “It is a game-changer for our Big Data Analytics training programme.”

The platform has been tested by current and former participants, with early feedback highlighting features beyond simply answering questions.

“The Funda Nam tab is very significant as it answers student queries about the course material in real time,” says Cebile Mabaso, one of the participants testing Funda Nam. “I appreciate the fact that it also suggests relevant questions to ask, including options in isiZulu.

“It also separates into answered questions, where a student can view other students’ questions and the corresponding answers anonymously, which is a great feature to have on the platform. Overall, the platform appears to be a practical and very effective tool for student learning.”

Building data skills

ORT SA established its Big Data Analytics development programme in 2024 in partnership with the Victor Daitz Foundation. The initiative has supported more than 200 young people in KwaZulu-Natal, equipping them with data analytics skills intended to improve their employment prospects in the ICT sector.

The organisation has pursued similar training initiatives elsewhere in South Africa. In February 2025, ORT SA partnered with the Support Teacher Empowerment Trust to launch a big data training programme in Soweto, aimed at helping young women develop technical and leadership skills.

Funda Nam extends the KwaZulu-Natal programme by giving participants access to learning support between formal sessions.

The collaboration with GAS Marketing Automation represents the first major project under GAS 4 Growth, a social impact initiative led by the company’s CEO and co-founder, Sam Michel.

“We at GAS believe that every brand in South Africa carries a responsibility to give back and to uplift the less fortunate in our society,” says Michel. “It is the cornerstone of what a business should be. We have spent years building our marketing and AI systems to a world-class standard. The question we asked ourselves was simple: what is the point of that advancement if it only ever serves those who already have access? Technology that stays locked behind a pay for access environment uplifts no one.”

Michel says that the digital divide reflects unequal access to educational resources and technology rather than a shortage of talent. Through the partnership, GAS Marketing aims to make its AI technology useful to young people who might otherwise struggle to access additional learning support.

The approach forms part of a broader movement towards AI-assisted education in South Africa. Multilingual study platform FoondaMate, which received a Meta Llama Impact Grant in 2025, provides educational assistance through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to students with limited resources.

Funda Nam takes a more specialised approach by concentrating on a single training programme and the curriculum participants are already studying.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.