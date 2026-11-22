Mteto Nyati, Eskom chairman. Photo supplied.

South Africa’s recovering electricity supply could turn the global data centre boom into a source of investment, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

As South Africa’s electricity crisis wanes, an unexpected opportunity emerges: Eskom is looking for major new customers to take advantage of its available power. And artificial intelligence (AI) data centres are high on its list.

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati told the World Broadband Development Congress, held in Cape Town this week as part of Africa Tech Festival, that the utility had emerged from its generation crisis with enough capacity to support the energy-intensive computing infrastructure needed for AI.

“We are looking for that problem,” he said, after declaring that Eskom had around six gigawatts of daytime electricity capacity available to support growth.

It was an extraordinary proposition from the organisation that brought South African industry to its knees through years of load shedding.

Nyati believes South Africa and the broader Southern African region could become a major destination for global data centre investment. It starts with a transformation in electricity demand that is already taking place internationally.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that data centres consumed 485 terawatt-hours of electricity globally in 2025, with demand projected to approach 950 terawatt-hours by 2030. That is almost a doubling of consumption in five years, driven substantially by the processing demands of AI.

In the United States, the rapid expansion of AI data centres has provoked a backlash: in the November midterm elections, voters approved restrictions or outright bans in 44 of 45 local referendums, driven by fears that energy-hungry data centres will overwhelm overstretched electricity grids and push up household power bills.

In South Africa, the picture is almost the reverse: available electricity capacity is creating an opportunity for expansion, and data centre operators increasingly invest in renewable energy. Teraco, for example, is developing a 120MW solar plant in the Free State, demonstrating how AI infrastructure investment expands the country’s electricity supply.

Africa currently accounts for only a fraction of total global data centre capacity. Nyati cited estimates of 2.5 terawatt-hours of African data centre demand, rising to 6.79 terawatt-hours by 2030.

South Africa has an advantage in that it already hosts the continent’s largest concentration of commercial data centre capacity, established telecommunications networks and a growing ecosystem of companies providing cloud and AI services.

Nyati was frank about the utility’s past failures.

“It had nothing to do with the capacity of Eskom. It had everything to do with how we were managing Eskom, or maybe put differently, we were not managing Eskom.”

He said that restoring basic engineering disciplines had allowed the utility to recover generation capacity and deliver more reliable electricity supply.

In its operational update on 13 November, Eskom reported that approximately 6,527 megawatts of generation capacity had been returned to service over three years, taking its financial year-to-date energy availability factor to 68.2%, the highest in six years.

“Our next focus, the big focus now that energy security is behind us, is energy affordability.”

South Africa also faces an infrastructure challenge beyond Eskom’s generating stations. Having electricity available nationally does not guarantee that a data centre developer can obtain the necessary capacity where it is needed. Nyati said that policy and municipal performance could obstruct the opportunity.

“Many of the data centre companies are frustrated sometimes when they have to deal with a local government that is not functional.”

In short, the promise of a South African AI infrastructure boom encounters the realities of doing business in the country. However, the opportunity reaches across national borders. Nyati described a strategy in which Eskom would work with neighbouring countries to develop energy supply and strengthen Southern Africa’s economic independence.

He linked it to the African Continental Free Trade Area, suggesting regional cooperation on electricity and digital infrastructure could support a more self-reliant African economy.

The growth of AI infrastructure will also depend on Africa’s expanding broadband networks. Huawei’s vice-president of Optical Business Product Line, Yongqiang Yuan, told the congress that more than four million African households had been connected to fibre over the past year.

“Without a good network, AI is just an information island in the cloud. It cannot go to the ground, cannot serve industry,” he said.

Nyati saw this as an opportunity: “People who are in the mining sector, or if you are in the data centres, anywhere, if you can grow and continue to grow, we have the energy for you.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.