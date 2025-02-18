Big data comes to Soweto

ORT South Africa and Support Teacher Empowerment Trust at program launch in Soweto

ORT South Africa and Support Teacher Empowerment Trust have launched a programme to equip young women with leadership skills for big data.

In our digital world, data is everywhere. From the way we shop to the way businesses

predict trends, big data shapes the decisions that drive industries forward.

But, despite its growing importance, the field of data science remains largely male-

dominated. According to the World Economic Forum, women make up just 15% of data

professionals worldwide.

This isn’t just a matter of fairness – it’s a missed opportunity.

Diverse teams bring diverse perspectives, leading to better problem-solving, more

innovative ideas, and stronger businesses. Simply put, gender diversity isn’t just good for

representation; it’s good for business. But how do we close the gap?

A Bold Step in Soweto

On 5 February, ORT South Africa and STET (Support Teacher Empowerment Trust) took

action by launching a big data programme in Soweto, aimed at equipping young women

with skills in this field.

The goal is simple: provide access to quality education, training, and opportunities that will

break barriers and help more women step into leadership roles in the world of data science.

For many young women, the challenge isn’t just about learning technical skills; it’s about

breaking through stereotypes. The gender divides in STEM (science, technology, engineering,

and mathematics) is deeply ingrained, with men traditionally dominating these fields, while

women are steered toward humanities and service industries. As the World Bank points out,

this divide starts early and affects career choices down the line.

But change is happening.

The Power of Representation

When young women see others like themselves thriving in big data, it sends a powerful

message: You belong here. Programmes like this not only teach technical skills but also build

confidence, create mentorship opportunities, and foster a sense of belonging in the

industry.

“Big Data is the future, and STET is committed to ensuring that young people, especially

young women, have the skills and opportunities to lead the way,” says Ursula Lebuso, a

trustee of STET. “In this information age, the ability to critically analyse data is no longer a

luxury, it’s a necessity. STET’s program is providing that crucial access and opportunity.”

More Than Just Numbers

Encouraging more women to enter big data isn’t just about statistics; it’s about creating

better solutions for everyone. Research shows that gender-diverse teams collaborate

better, drive innovation, and even boost financial performance. In an industry that thrives

on fresh perspectives, we simply can’t afford to leave half the population behind, says ORT

SA.

Ariellah Rosenberg, ORT SA CEO, says: “At ORT South Africa, we believe that education is the

key to unlocking opportunities and driving meaningful change. The gender gap in big data

and technology is not just a challenge – it’s a call to action.

“Through this initiative with STET, we are equipping young women with the skills,

confidence, and support they need to excel in the digital economy. This programme is

shaping future leaders who will drive innovation and transformation in the tech industry.”

The road to gender equity in big data is long, but with initiatives like this, we’re moving in

the right direction, says Rosenberg.

“And who knows? The next big breakthrough in AI, analytics, or data-driven decision-making

might just come from a young woman who got her start in Soweto.

“Because when we invest in women, we invest in the future.”