As digital and cloud ecosystems grow, so do their value, writes SANDILE DUBE, MD of Equinix South Africa.

Africa is home to nearly 20% of the world’s population. Yet when it comes to global data centre capacity, our share remains remarkably small. At first glance, that sounds like bad news. I don’t think it has to be. In fact, I think the gap tells us something important about where the opportunity lies.

Look at what is already happening across the continent. More people are banking digitally. Businesses are moving to the cloud. Governments are digitising services. We’re streaming more, transacting online more and, increasingly, talking about what AI could mean for African businesses and economies.

None of that happens out of thin air. Every payment, application and digital service depends on the physical infrastructure that supports it. As the economy grows, so will demand for that infrastructure.

So yes, Africa has a capacity gap. But we also have an opportunity to decide what we build to close it.

Digital infrastructure is now economic infrastructure

For decades, conversations about economic development have centred on roads, ports, railways and power grids. Those foundations remain as important as ever. But today, reliable digital infrastructure belongs in that conversation too.

That is why digital infrastructure deserves the same attention as other foundations of economic growth. Countries that invest in it create better conditions for businesses to operate, for new industries to develop and for skilled people to build their careers locally.

Capacity is only the starting point

Most of the conversation around Africa’s data capacity gap focuses on megawatts, square metres and new capacity coming into the market. Those numbers matter, but they are only part of the picture. A data centre becomes much more valuable when it sits within an ecosystem where networks, cloud providers, businesses and digital service providers can connect directly with one another.

That interconnection has practical benefits. It can improve application performance and help lower the cost and complexity of moving data securely.

As these ecosystems grow, so does their value. A cloud provider entering a market creates new opportunities for businesses, while increasing connectivity encourages further investment, innovation and economic activity.

Why South Africa is well placed to lead

South Africa already has a strong base to build from. It has a strategic geographic location, established connectivity, a growing technology industry and an experienced workforce. But we cannot assume that this position will hold without continued investment. If South Africa wants to strengthen its role as a digital gateway to the continent, the focus cannot be on capacity alone. International cloud providers, African networks and local businesses need places where they can connect easily, reliably and cost-effectively.

This matters beyond South Africa. A strong regional hub can make it easier for businesses across the continent to access global cloud and content platforms, while providing international companies with an entry point into African markets.

African businesses should not have to look outside the continent for the infrastructure they need to build products for African customers or compete internationally.

AI, cloud and fintech are raising the stakes

Demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow as businesses move more operations to the cloud, fintech expands access to financial services and digital platforms reach more consumers across the continent.

Then there’s artificial intelligence (AI). AI requires significant computing power, data and reliable connectivity, making proximity increasingly important for organisations looking to deploy these technologies effectively.

This creates an opportunity for African markets to attract more of the investment and activity associated with these technologies by making the necessary infrastructure available locally.

From infrastructure to broader growth

The bigger opportunity lies in what grows around this infrastructure. Data centres can attract investment, create demand for skilled jobs and give businesses access to the digital services and tools they need to innovate and compete.

That reliability matters if we want more African businesses and consumers to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

At Equinix, we have long believed that digital infrastructure delivers the greatest value when it brings organisations together. Nearly 30 years of building digital infrastructure globally has shown us that the connections between organisations matter just as much as the infrastructure itself.

The opportunity is here

Africa’s data capacity gap is real. But it also gives us an opportunity to shape what Africa’s digital future should look like.

Closing that gap will take investment. It will require supportive policy and cooperation between governments, operators, network providers and businesses. Just as importantly, we need to look beyond the amount of capacity being added and pay attention to how well that infrastructure connects.

Africa has an opportunity to ensure that more of the value created by its growing digital economy stays on the continent.

South Africa has an important role to play in that. By strengthening the infrastructure that connects African businesses to one another and to the world, we can help create the conditions for African companies to build, grow and compete from here.