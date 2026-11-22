Photo courtesy Mauritius Telecom.

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Cassava aims to use its telecoms network to bring digital study support to learners beyond major cities, writes JASON BANNIER.

An AI tutoring platform developed in Mauritius could soon make its way into South African schools. Maths and science would provide a starting point while the technology is adapted for local curricula and languages.

Developed by telecommunications operator Mauritius Telecom, myt Learn provides curriculum-aligned lessons, a multilingual AI tutor and personalised revision for pupils, alongside tools for teachers.

Cassava Technologies and Mauritius Telecom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town last week, covering opportunities in South African public and private education, with possible expansion into other African markets.

Mauritius Telecom has already changed its approach to AI-assisted education after encountering difficulties with younger pupils.

“We started off with primary schools and then we ditched that because we realised kids of this age are not mature enough,” said Mauritius Telecom CEO Veemal Gungadin during a panel discussion.

He said that the technology risked taking over thinking tasks that children needed to practise themselves. Mauritius Telecom subsequently concentrated on secondary-school students.

The platform offers guided lessons, an AI tutor that answers questions and personalised revision activities. Pupils can revisit subjects that demand additional practice, and teachers receive tools for lesson preparation, creating tests and assisting with marking. Performance information can help educators identify areas where learners need attention.

Mauritius Telecom has spent about 18 months developing and introducing the technology, which is being rolled out in selected Mauritian grades.

Teaching AI to speak local languages

Mauritius Telecom has invested in AI voice models that support Mauritian Creole, alongside English and French.

Gungadin said that developers faced a shortage of recorded Creole material needed to train the technology. To address the problem, the team used AI to generate spoken examples from dictionary entries.

“Nobody has knocked on our door, so we invested it ourselves.”

The work illustrates the challenges of developing AI for languages with comparatively little digital material. South Africa has seen similar efforts to support local languages through educational technology. A study companion developed for ORT South Africa helps participants in a big data analytics programme revise coursework in English, isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Preparing for South African classrooms

Cassava hopes to introduce myt Learn in South Africa without waiting for every subject and language to be adapted to the local school system.

Ziaad Suleman, Cassava’s South Africa and Botswana CEO, told Gadget: “There’s no point in trying to get perfection in an offering to the detriment of people getting the benefit.”

School curricula differ between countries, meaning the partners will need to establish which lessons can be used immediately and which require changes.

“The key thing that we’re going to have to get right is the syllabus.”

Maths, English and science offer possible starting points because much of the content is common across countries. History lessons may need greater adaptation, while the Mauritian platform does not currently cover Afrikaans.

“An adjective is an adjective, a noun is a noun, long division is long division,” he said. “These are universal areas that we could leverage. Let’s put it out there. Let people start getting the benefits while we work on some of these other things.”

Reaching rural classrooms

Cassava wants the proposed South African introduction to extend beyond major urban centres, including communities where digital learning resources are limited.

Suleman told Gadget that the company hopes to engage public and private education providers, rather than restrict the service to one part of the school system.

“Whether a child goes to a private school or a public school, there should be equal opportunity.”

Cassava’s telecommunications infrastructure could help the partners reach pupils in rural and urban communities. Mauritius Telecom would provide the education platform and content, while Cassava’s network could support connectivity.

“What’s critically important, especially in our country, is to bridge the digital divide. We have to create inclusivity for rural and urban areas.”

Affordability will also influence access, although the companies have not announced South African pricing, participating schools or a launch date. The wider agreement covers possible access to computing capacity from Cassava’s Nvidia-powered AI factory in Cape Town and models through the company’s AI Multi-Model Exchange, known as CAIMEx.

These resources would complement Mauritius Telecom’s existing myt AI Cloud platform and could support the operator’s expansion into other African markets. The companies said Cassava’s services would be used only for workloads where customers permit access.

For South African schools, the opportunity is to adapt an existing African-developed AI tutor and make additional academic support available to more learners.

Suleman believes the existing technology provides a starting point, even as the partners work through the requirements for introducing myt Learn locally.

“The most important thing for me is the start.”