S2 of Halo opens fire on Showmax 2.0

The super-soldier Master Chief continues to defend humanity against the alien threat in this sci-fi action series.

The epic conflict between humanity and an alien threat, the Covenant, continues in the second season of the Halo TV series, airing from Today (12 February 2024) on Showmax.

Showmax will release episodes weekly, starting today, which also marks its move to the Peacock streaming platform, and its evolution into Showmax 2.0 (read more here).

The Halo series, produced by Paramount+, is inspired by the hugely successful videogame franchise of the same name, and is set in the 26th century. However, the show’s storyline plays out differently, and runs parallel to the game’s narrative, with some variations.

The protagonist Master Chief John-117, is a super-soldier known as a Spartan. He is played by Emmy nominee Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange is the New Black).

The warrior defends humanity against threats to its survival. When he deems it necessary, he defies orders and risks everything to protect Earth. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, he journeys to discover the Halo – an enigmatic ancient artifact that could hold the key to humanity’s salvation or its annihilation.

People’s Choice winner Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) joins the cast in season 2, while Natascha McElhone (Californication) returns, having been nominated for a Women’s Image Network Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series as Dr. Halsey.

Triple-Oscar winner Steven Spielberg is an executive producer on the series.