‘Archie’ tells remarkable story of Cary Grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The BritBox Original, which explores the life of a Hollywood legend, begins streaming later this week.

The remarkable, little-known story of the formative years of Hollywood superstar Cary Grant comes to small screens in the much-anticipated BritBox Original, Archie, this month. It will launch with 2 episodes weekly on 7 and 14 December.



One of the twentieth century’s most iconic figures, Cary Grant touched the world with his charm, wit and grace. But few knew Archie Leach, the man behind the name, and the enormous challenges he overcame on his path to stardom. From his troubled childhood to the one overpowering lie that shaped his life, this surprising and emotional drama captures the struggles, fears, loves and losses of Archie Leach – a man who couldn’t be further from the character he invented to save himself.

Starring Jason Isaacs (The OA, Harry Potter, Black Hawk Down) in the title role and executive produced by Jennifer Grant, Cary Grant’s daughter, and Dyan Cannon, his ex-wife. It is written by BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and executive producer Jeff Pope.



Archie also stars Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elsie Leach, Cary’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie.