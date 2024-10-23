‘Bulwark’ update adds new modes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Bulwark: Evolution has released a free update for its console version. In the city-building strategy game, players can choose between peaceful development or full-scale conquest using airships, warbirds, and fortresses.

The update introduces three distinct gameplay modes based on player feedback. In the original Bulwark experience, players explore the Great Ursee, building civilizations, gathering resources, establishing trade routes, and forging alliances with other factions.

Freebuild mode allows for unrestricted creativity, with no conflict or challenges, enabling players to focus solely on construction and experimentation.

For those seeking a more intense experience, Total Conquest mode begins with players at war against all factions, facing relentless raids and no diplomacy, demanding strategic resilience to survive.

The game has doubled its open-world content, enhanced progression clarity, and introduced more strategic options alongside new mechanics. Players can unlock new fortresses and command their own ocean-going flagship to battle deadly enemies on the high seas.

Development and availability

Bulwark: Evolution is available on the Xbox family of consoles, the PlayStation 4 and 5 platforms, and for PC via GOG, Epic Store and Utomik.

It is developed by Wired Productions and solo indie developer Tomas Sala.