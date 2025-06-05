Toyota Vitz finds its beat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“The country’s most affordable new car” gets an endorsement from students performing a schoolyard-style war cry on YouTube.

Toyota South Africa Motors is positioning its newly launched Toyota Vitz as “the country’s most affordable new car”, with a starting price of just R178,800 – an offer aimed squarely at budget-conscious drivers.

The Vitz is a compact hatchback aimed at first-time buyers, urban commuters, and cost-conscious drivers seeking a vehicle with a broad set of features at a lower price point. Recent updates include additional safety and convenience features such as side and curtain airbags, a rear centre seatbelt, rear headrests, and seatbelt warning systems for both rear and front passengers.

The XR variant includes a reverse camera and an option for automatic transmission. It also offers fuel efficiency, updated styling, and modern in-car technology.

The vehicle is being reintroduced by Toyota via a campaign created by Studio One at Publicis Groupe Africa, including a YouTube video featuring a group of youth rhythmically chanting about the car in the style of a spirited SA war cry. The campaign aims to amplify the Vitz’s appeal through a bold, culturally resonant approach to engage consumers across multiple touchpoints.

Photo courtesy Toyota.

The initial launch campaign included three television commercials in English, isiZulu, and Afrikaans. The second phase of the campaign has expanded to include television, outdoor, radio, and digital platforms, and focuses on presenting the vehicle’s features through rhythm and music rather than traditional technical descriptions. This includes a collaboration with South African hip-hop artist YoungstaCPT.

“Because the Vitz now offers even more, we wanted the campaign to carry even greater energy – while maintaining the core concept of communicating multiple features quickly and memorably,” says Kate de Bruyn, creative director of Publicis Groupe Studio One.

This phase of the campaign draws attention to the Vitz’s upgraded safety features, which Toyota says are not commonly found in vehicles at this price point. It aims to position the model as a strong competitor within its segment.

Rethabile Bopape, senior marketing manager of Toyota South Africa, says: “We wanted to expand the limits of what a 30-second commercial can do – not just inform viewers about the Vitz, but create a memorable, culturally resonant experience.”