Rugged icon with a polished edge

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving the Jeep Wrangler Sahara feels a bit like walking into a business meeting wearing hiking boots. Yes, being dressed for the wild, but still having a firm handshake and a good credit score. The Sahara is where rugged meets refined, and somehow, they become best friends.

The Sahara is a looker. It still has that boxy, instantly recognisable Jeep silhouette, but with enough polish to make it feel at home both on the trail and at a valet stand. The version I drove came in a deep gray colour that looked like it could either lead an off-road expedition or pull up outside a downtown hotel without raising eyebrows.

There is something comforting about the Wrangler’s shape. It is unapologetically old-school, and I respect that. It looks like it would have no trouble driving through a wall if the door was locked.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Once I settled behind the wheel, the upright driving position reminded me that I was not in a typical crossover. This was higher, bolder, and gave a commanding view of everything. I felt tall in a Wrangler. Not just physically, but emotionally.

On the highway, the Sahara was surprisingly civilised. The steering was not what I would call “laser precise,” but it was a comfortable drive. The suspension soaked up bumps with the grace of a vehicle that knows potholes are just part of life. Wind noise? Yes, it was present at higher speeds, but I found it charming. It was like the Jeep was whispering, “Remember, I am built to climb rocks, not to whisper sweet nothings.”

Off-road, the Sahara gets to show off. I took it down a trail that involved mud, rocks, and a questionable bridge that may or may not have been built a hundred years ago. The Jeep did not flinch. The 4×4 system engaged without drama, the torque was dependable, and the ground clearance meant I cleared obstacles that would have sent a sedan into therapy.

The all-terrain tyres dug in like a dog chasing a squirrel, and the traction control system felt like having a quiet, competent friend who simply says, “I got this,” and means it.

Inside, the Sahara is more upscale than one might expect. The seats were comfortable and supportive, even after three hours of driving. There were enough USB ports to charge a small orchestra of devices, and the infotainment system was intuitive and quick to respond. Using Android Auto meant that I was able to use Google Voice Assistant to navigate me back on track with Google Maps. The screen is crisp and clear and I did not need to squint to see where to turn.

One of my favourite features was the removable roof panels. I popped them off on a sunny afternoon and immediately understood why people fall in love with Jeeps. There is something magical about driving with the wind in your hair and the sun on your face, especially when you are also sitting in what is essentially a rolling toolbox.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Is the Wrangler Sahara practical? It depends on how one defines practicality. It has a decent-sized boot, the rear seats fold flat, and it can tow a decent load. However, parking it in tight city spots is like trying to dock a boat in a bathtub. And the turning radius can be challenging.

The Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a declaration. It says, “I might have a job, a mortgage, and a weekly grocery run, but I could drive up a mountain if I felt like it.” It brings together the spirit of adventure with just enough luxury to make daily driving pleasant.

Pricing for the Jeep Wrangler Sahara starts at R1,249,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.