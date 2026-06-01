Toyota Land Cruiser FJ shows its heritage

The Toyota Land Cruiser family has never been short on legends, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From crossing deserts and conquering mountain passes to tackling some of the toughest working environments imaginable, the Toyota badge has earned a reputation that few vehicles can match. Now there is a new member of the clan, and it has arrived with a very different mission.

Meet the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ.

Designed to bring the Land Cruiser experience to a new generation of buyers, the FJ slots into Toyota South Africa Motors’ line-up alongside the Land Cruiser 300, Prado and 70 Series. It may be the smallest member of the family, but is possesses a stealth worth noting, according to Toyota South Africa.

To find out whether such claims hold water, we headed to 8 Feet Village near Malmesbury in the Western Cape, where the Land Cruiser FJ was given the chance to stretch its legs far away from smooth tar roads. The route included steep climbs, rocky descents, loose gravel sections and enough obstacles to reveal whether this compact newcomer genuinely deserves its famous surname.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

One thing that became apparent is that the FJ does not try to be a scaled-down Prado. It brings its own personality to the table.

Toyota says the vehicle was developed around the concept of “Freedom and Joy”, targeting people who spend their weekdays in cities but want the ability to disappear into the mountains, bushveld or coastline when the weekend arrives. It is a lifestyle-focused approach, but one that remains firmly rooted in the Land Cruiser philosophy of durability and capability.

That philosophy starts with the underpinnings. Unlike many modern SUVs that rely on monocoque construction, the Land Cruiser FJ is built on a robust ladder-frame chassis. Derived from Toyota’s proven IMV (innovative multi-purpose vehicle) architecture and strengthened for this application, the platform provides the toughness needed for serious off-road use.

Its dimensions also play a significant role. Measuring 4,575 mm long and 1,855 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm, the FJ is considerably smaller than a Prado. The benefit becomes obvious when navigating narrow trails or squeezing through tight obstacles. During our drive at 8 Feet Village, the compact footprint and tight 5.5-metre turning circle made manoeuvring through technical sections surprisingly easy.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Land Cruiser heritage stretches all the way back to 1951 and the original BJ model. Since then, more than 12.4-million Land Cruisers have found homes in over 190 countries and regions. Along the way, iconic models like the FJ40, 70 Series, Prado and Land Cruiser 300 have helped cement the vehicle’s reputation for reliability in some of the world’s harshest environments.

The FJ carries plenty of visual nods to that history. The squared-off proportions immediately recall classic Land Cruisers, while the heritage-inspired Toyota grille, upright windscreen and chunky wheel arches create a rugged appearance. There are also some clever practical touches. The segmented bumpers can be repaired more easily after off-road mishaps, while the rear-mounted spare wheel reinforces the traditional off-roader look.

Inside, Toyota has focused on functionality rather than gimmicks. The dashboard layout is clean and easy to understand, with physical controls positioned where drivers can access them without hunting through touchscreen menus. The cabin features an 8-inch infotainment system, plenty of storage spaces for everyday items and adventure gear alike. However, a cable is needed to connect to Android Auto.

Off-road capability remains a key selling point. The Land Cruiser FJ features a part-time four-wheel-drive system with high- and low-range gearing, a rear differential lock, Hill-start Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Control. Combined with impressive approach and departure angles, these systems allowed the vehicle to tackle the challenging terrain at 8 Feet Village with confidence.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota will offer the FJ in two grades. The GX caters to buyers who prefer a more traditional and rugged specification, featuring fabric upholstery and simpler trim. The VX takes a more premium approach with synthetic leather upholstery, larger alloy wheels and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which adds technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and a pre-collision system.

Recognising that many buyers enjoy customising their adventure vehicles, Toyota has also developed a range of accessories in partnership with ARB. Options include a snorkel, roof rack, skid plates and various practical additions designed to enhance the vehicle’s touring credentials.

Judging by what we experienced at 8 Feet Village, the Land Cruiser FJ appears well positioned to appeal to adventurers who appreciate stealth.

It may be the newest and most compact member of the family, but after tackling demanding Western Cape trails, one thing became clear: the Land Cruiser FJ has not forgotten where it comes from. It delivers off-road ability wrapped in an accessible and modern package, proving that Land Cruiser DNA comes in more than one size.

Model Price Land Cruiser FJ 2.7 4×4 6AT GX R714 000 Land Cruiser FJ 2.7 4×4 6AT VX R761 400

All Toyota Land Cruiser FJ models are sold with a 9-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals at 10 000 km) and a 3-year/100 000 km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions are available through Toyota’s national dealer network.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.