After all, it’s a Toyota

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Blending everyday practicality with a welcome dash of sporty flair, the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S adds fresh energy to a familiar favourite, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is something rather satisfying about slipping behind the wheel of a car that feels instantly familiar, yet carries a spark of something new. That was exactly the feeling as I set off on the launch drive of the updated Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S, winding my way through the streets and open roads of Tshwane.

Toyota South Africa Motors has taken a firm favourite and given it a dose of sporting flair, courtesy of its Toyota Gazoo Racing influence. The result is a compact SUV that still understands everyday life, but now delivers it with a touch more attitude.

The bold black mesh grille and sleek LED headlamps, complete with those eye-catching sequential indicators, give the front end a sharper, more purposeful look. There is a sense of poise along the side too, helped along by newly designed 18-inch six-spoke machined alloy wheels that sit just right within the arches. Around the back, the clean lighting signature and blacked-out badging round things off neatly, with a sculpted skid plate adding just the right hint of ruggedness.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Inside, things take a decidedly sportier turn. The cabin feels more focused, yet still welcoming. Black leather seats with red contrast stitching immediately catch the eye, while GR branding and those bold red seatbelts add a playful edge. Even the aluminium sports pedals seemed to nudge me to press on a little more enthusiastically. The redesigned centre console, finished in piano black with subtle red accents, keeps everything neat and easy to use. Unfortunately, a cable is still required to connect to Android Auto.

A crisp 10.1-inch display audio system pairs nicely with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, giving the information needed in a modern layout. Features such as a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a power back door with a kick sensor make daily driving feel just that bit easier.

Out on the road, particularly along the varied routes around Pretoria, the Corolla Cross GR-S shows its true character. The suspension has been carefully tuned to offer a more engaging drive, with improved handling and road feedback. It’s a Toyota, you know.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

For those who enjoy a more hands-on driving experience, the petrol variant’s paddle shifters add a welcome layer of interaction. Meanwhile, the inclusion of an electric parking brake across the range is one of those small touches that quickly becomes indispensable.

Safety remains a strong focus, as one would expect. It’s a Toyota. With seven airbags, including driver, passenger, knee, side and curtain airbags, along with a suite of driver assistance systems, there is a reassuring sense that this vehicle had my back.

Perhaps the most meaningful part of the story is closer to home. The Corolla Cross GR-S is assembled here in South Africa, a point of pride that adds real substance to its appeal.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

All things considered, this latest addition to the Corolla Cross line-up strikes a lovely balance. It keeps the practicality and reliability that so many drivers already appreciate, while adding a layer of sporty charm that makes journeys feel just a little more special. After all, it’s a Toyota.

Model Line-up and Pricing

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi R420,700 Corolla Cross 1.8 XS R458,400 Corolla Cross 1.8 XR R508,200 Corolla Cross 1.8 XS HEV R501,100 Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV R552,400 Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S R527,000 Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV R569,700

All Corolla Cross models are sold with a 6-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals at 15,000 km) and a 3-year/100,000 km warranty. The hybrid battery is covered by an 8-year/160,000 km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions are available through Toyota’s national dealer network.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.