Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The inaugural Toyota Matsuri festival at Kyalami offered a thrilling and immersive first-hand look into the future of electric vehicles in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The atmosphere at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from was buzzing. Toyota South Africa Motors hosted its first Toyota Matsuri and it was quite a spectacle. Appropriately named after the Japanese word for “festival”, the event was a fabulous mix of fine hospitality and exhilarating track time.

The highlight: getting behind the wheel of the new bZ4x, set to mark the advent of electric vehicles (EVs) from Toyota in South Africa.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

“This experience was designed to give our stakeholders a real taste of what’s coming from Toyota, from electrification to off-road capability and lifestyle-focused mobility,” said Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “The vehicles showcased at Matsuri reflect how the brand continues to evolve alongside our customers.”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Instead of just being allowed to look at stationary vehicles, as often happens at showcase events, we were handed the keys and told to go driving.

But first, the other big news coming out of the weekend was that a host of new models went on sale on 18 May 2026, aimed straight at the highly competitive D-SUV market.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A fleet of new contenders

While my main focus was on the battery-powered side of things, it was impossible to ignore the rest of the impressive heavy hitters on display:

The ninth-generation Hilux: Arriving in June 2026, this updated bakkie looks far more aggressive, thanks to a “Cyber-Sumo” design philosophy. It features a redesigned cabin with dual displays and upgraded suspension, while retaining the trusted 2.8 GD engine.

Arriving in June 2026, this updated bakkie looks far more aggressive, thanks to a “Cyber-Sumo” design philosophy. It features a redesigned cabin with dual displays and upgraded suspension, while retaining the trusted 2.8 GD engine. The RAV4: This crowd favourite now features a massive array of powertrain options, including petrol, traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a sporty GR-S variant. The interior is beautiful, complete with a large 12.9-inch display screen.

This crowd favourite now features a massive array of powertrain options, including petrol, traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a sporty GR-S variant. The interior is beautiful, complete with a large 12.9-inch display screen. The Land Cruiser FJ: It is a compact, highly customisable off-roader that features serious heavy-duty gear like low-range gearing and a rear differential lock.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Putting the bZ4X to the test

The absolute star of the show for me, however, was the Toyota bZ4X. This is a fully electric SUV, but Toyota is adamant that it is not merely a vehicle for driving to the local shopping centre. To see if they were telling the truth, I put the bZ4X to the test at the rugged off-road facility at Kyalami.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Tackling severe dirt tracks in an electric vehicle is a wonderfully strange experience because there is no engine noise; only instant torque. I managed to throw it into some proper mud and over steep obstacles to see how the intelligent all-wheel-drive system would cope. And did it cope…

It features a system called X-MODE, which handles wheel slip perfectly, alongside Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control. The vehicle essentially crawled down treacherous, steep drops without any slip-sliding away. It proved beyond a doubt that it has full SUV capability.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Futuristic and practical

Beyond the dirt tracks, the bZ4X feels like a massive leap forward. The styling is incredibly futuristic, and the interior is packed with premium technology.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Crucially for South African motorists who might worry about battery range, this SUV can travel over 450km on a single charge. It is satisfying to see an electric vehicle that does not compromise on real-world utility, making it a very serious contender for anyone looking to move away from traditional petrol power.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.