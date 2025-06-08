Kids ride safe with new Thule seat

Photo courtesy Thule.

The car seat collection introduces safety-tested designs with practical features for infant and toddler travel.

Thule has launched a new range of car seats for infants and toddlers, featuring a focus on safety, user-friendly installation, and functional design. The collection extends the brand’s offering for families on the move, with products intended to support everyday travel from birth through early childhood.

The car seat range has been designed and tested at the Thule Test Centre, with an emphasis on impact protection across side, rear, and frontal collisions. It incorporates the Thule Impact Protection System and meets the EN R129/3 (i-Size) standard. The seats have also been evaluated by ADAC, an independent German testing organisation.

To address common issues with incorrect installation, the range includes the Thule SenseAffirm System. This feature is intended to help ensure proper fitment. The Thule Alfi ISOFIX Base further supports this goal by guiding users through the setup process.

Photo courtesy Thule.

Product design and user experience

The seats use EasyDock technology, which allows for simplified mounting and removal. The cone-shaped interface is designed to enable docking from multiple angles, followed by a rotation to lock the seat in place.

The Thule Maple Infant Seat (suitable for children up to 15 months) includes an ergonomic lie-flat mode for newborn spine support, a UPF50+ sun canopy, and is compatible with Thule’s stroller systems. The Thule Elm Toddler Seat (for children aged 6 months to 4 years) offers multiple recline settings, removable liners, and a 360-degree rotation feature to facilitate easier access.

Design recognition

Both the Thule Maple and Thule Alfi products received the Red Dot Design Award and iF Product Design Award in 2024, recognising functionality, visual design, and user-centred features.

The new car seat collection is intended to provide a combination of safety, convenience, and adaptability for families on the move.