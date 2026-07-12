SA new vehicle sales surge, Toyota leads

Photo courtesy Toyota.

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Toyota increased its market share even as total domestic sales saw the strongest June performance in almost two decades.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) delivered a strong June 2026 performance as South Africa’s domestic new-vehicle market recorded the strongest overall June sales performance since 2007.

According to the latest data from Naamsa (the Automotive Business Council), aggregate domestic new-vehicle sales reached 54,482 units in June 2026. This was an increase of 7,213 units (15.3%) compared with June 2025 (47,269 units sold).

Against this backdrop, Toyota sold 12,417 new vehicles, securing a market share of 22.8%, up from 20.9% in May 2026. The company says the result reinforces Toyota’s leadership in the local new-vehicle market.

“Toyota’s performance in June reflects the strength and relevance of our product offering and our ability to respond to evolving customer needs across segments,” says Leon Theron, TSAM SVP of sales and marketing. “An increase in our market share is a significant milestone for us. I am therefore proud of what our teams have been able to achieve and grateful to our growing customer base for their support.”

Toyota’s passenger car sales in June were led by the Corolla Cross, with 1,356 units, followed by the Urban Cruiser at 1,174 units, the Starlet at 968 units, the Vitz at 921 units and the Fortuner at 726 units.

The recently launched RAV4 recorded 355 units, while the Land Cruiser FJ posted 264 units. According to Toyota, the Land Cruiser FJ sales were more than double the May 2026 figure.

Lexus sold 106 units in June. The GX accounted for 36 units, followed by the NX with 34 units and the LX with 18 units.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, the Hilux recorded 3,464 units, up from 2,488 units in May 2026. Other contributors included the Hiace with 591 units, Land Cruiser Pick-up with 462 units, Quantum Bus with 97 units and Coaster with 96 units.

Toyota’s Hino division recorded sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments. The Hino 500 and 700 series achieved a combined 103 units, while the Hino 300 series recorded 126 units.

Toyota’s parts division supplied close to 2-million parts locally and 411,649 parts for export in June.

“While the industry’s recovery remains encouraging, our focus is firmly on sustaining momentum through consistent delivery, customer trust and continued investment in products that resonate with South African motorists,” says Theron.