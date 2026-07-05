Google Play launches indie games fund

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Applications are now open for a share of a fund intended to help African game developers scale their games globally.

Google Play has launched an Indie Games Fund, committing $1-million to support rising, innovative game studios from across 32 countries in Africa.

The fund provides equity-free capital, technical support, and expert mentorship empowering African game developers with the aim of scaling their games and reaching a global audience.

While the African region is rich in creative talent and home to some of the world’s most compelling storytelling, limited access to capital has too often held back promising game studios. This programme is intended to address that barrier, and deliver the critical financial and technical resources required for African indie developers to refine their creative visions, optimise their games, and share uniquely African stories with a global audience.

Programme support and funding highlights (as provided by Google):

Direct capital injection: Selected studios will receive a share of the $1-million fund, with individual allocations ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, to expand and elevate their games

Selected studios will receive a share of the $1-million fund, with individual allocations ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, to expand and elevate their games Expert guidance: In addition to financial backing, recipients will benefit from dedicated, hands-on mentorship from industry experts

In addition to financial backing, recipients will benefit from dedicated, hands-on mentorship from industry experts Technical support: Studios will receive direct guidance to optimise their games, refine their technical frameworks, and boost market discoverability

“Africa’s unique creativity has fuelled a vibrant game development scene,” said Ben McOwen Wilson, Google Play MD for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Bringing this fund to the continent underscores our commitment to unlocking the immense talent of local studios, providing the resources needed to scale businesses, refine creative visions, and share uniquely African stories with a global audience.”

Eligibility requirements and timeline

The application process is now open to independent game developers who meet the following criteria:

Location: Applicants must be officially registered and based within one of the eligible African countries

Applicants must be officially registered and based within one of the Studio size and status: Applicants must operate as a private, non-publicly listed independent studio with 50 or fewer employees

Applicants must operate as a private, non-publicly listed independent studio with 50 or fewer employees Product portfolio and platform commitment: Applicants must have already launched a mobile, PC, or console game. Selected studios must commit to making their game available on Google Play and participating non-exclusively in the Google Play pass subscription programme for two years

How to Apply

Applicants can review the eligibility criteria and submit their entries through the official program portal at Indie Games Fund 2026 before the window closes at on 31 July 2026. Final selections and the announcement of the 10 chosen studios will take place in September.

The Indie Games Fund is open to applicants from Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo (DRC), Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.