GWM Ora 5 beats its own drum

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ora brand has always marched to the beat of its own drum, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

While many manufacturers have chased sharp edges and aggressive styling, GWM Ora has happily embraced rounded curves and a personality that is impossible to mistake. Now that quirky character has grown up. Instead of a compact hatchback, it has evolved into the new GWM Ora 5, a crossover that has been launched in South Africa with something rather unusual these days: choice.

We had the opportunity to experience the Ora 5 in the beautiful surroundings of the Western Cape, where winding mountain passes, sweeping coastal roads and bustling towns provided the perfect backdrop to try out this newcomer. It also highlighted just how versatile the Ora 5 aims to be, both when weaving through city traffic or heading off for a weekend escape.

Rather than building separate vehicles for petrol, hybrid and electric buyers, GWM has taken a different approach. The Ora 5 is underpinned by the company’s new ONE platform, which has been designed to accommodate three different powertrains on a single architecture. That means buyers can choose the technology that best suits their lifestyle without feeling as though they are settling for a different design or missing out on features.

It is an interesting strategy, particularly in South Africa, where the transition to electrification is still finding its feet. Some motorists are ready to embrace battery power; others prefer the reassurance of a petrol engine; while many see hybrids as the ideal middle ground. The Ora 5 caters for all three.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The styling certainly does not blend into the background. The familiar rounded headlights remain, giving the front end a friendly face, almost resembling a Porche. Combined with its raised ride height, roof rails and crossover proportions, the Ora 5 has a distinctive look that manages to be modern with a retro feel. Measuring 4,471mm in length with a 2,720mm wheelbase, it offers generous cabin space while remaining compact enough to slip comfortably into everyday parking bays.

Inside, the cabin feels clean and uncluttered. The dashboard is dominated by GWM’s latest dual-screen layout, while the materials have a noticeably more premium feel than many buyers might expect in this segment. A panoramic glass roof is available on selected models, flooding the cabin with natural light and making the interior feel even more spacious.

Technology has become a deciding factor for many buyers, and the Ora 5 certainly does not come empty-handed. GWM’s latest Coffee OS infotainment system forms the centrepiece of the cabin, bringing together smartphone connectivity, crisp graphics and responsive voice controls in an interface that feels straightforward. Connecting to Android Auto was wireless and instant, unlike other GWM models.

Safety has also received plenty of attention. Six airbags come standard across the range, while an extensive collection of driver assistance systems works in the background to help improve awareness and confidence on the road. These features are designed to assist rather than take over, something that many drivers will appreciate.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Under the bonnet, or perhaps more accurately underneath the bodywork, depending on the model, lies the biggest talking point.

The entry-level petrol-powered Ora 5 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 105 kW and 210 Nm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it offers a familiar driving experience for motorists who are not quite ready to make the jump to electrification.

The hybrid version raises the stakes. Here, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine works alongside an electric motor to produce a combined 164 kW and 476 Nm of torque. GWM’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission constantly decides the most efficient way to deliver power. Depending on the situation, it can switch between electric driving, hybrid operation, engine drive or regenerative braking, often without the driver noticing anything more than smooth progress.

For those ready to leave fuel stations behind, the fully electric Ora 5 features a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering 150kW and 260Nm. Power comes from a 58.3kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed NEDC driving range of up to 520 kilometres on a single charge. An intelligent Battery Management System continuously monitors battery health, temperature and charging performance, to maximise efficiency and long-term durability.

The Western Cape proved to be an ideal place to sample the Ora 5. The route combined scenic mountain roads, flowing bends and stretches of open highway, giving us the chance to experience how comfortably the vehicles settled into a variety of driving environments. It also reinforced the idea that the Ora 5 moves to the beat of its own drum, giving buyers the freedom to choose the drivetrain that best fits their own driving habits, while enjoying the same styling, technology and practicality regardless of what powers it.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Pricing

Ora 5 1.5t Super Luxury Dct R364,900

Ora 5 1.5t Ultra Luxury Dct R409,900

Ora 5 1.5t Hev Super Luxury Dht R424,900

Ora 5 1.5t Hev Ultra Luxury Dht R474,900

Ora 5 Super Luxury Bev R549,900

Ora 5 Ultra Luxury Bev R599,900

The GWM Ora 5 coverage includes a 7-year / 200,000km warranty, an 8-year / 150,000km high-voltage battery warranty, and a 7-year / 75,000km service plan. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 15,000km. Standard seven years of roadside assistance.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.