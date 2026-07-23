Toyota starts new chapter in SA

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota’s ninth-generation Hilux highlights the vital role that manufacturing in South Africa continues to play in the country’s economy, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Before the covers came off the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux, there was already a sense that something significant was happening at Toyota South Africa Motors’ Prospecton plant in Durban. Last week, the company officially celebrated the ceremonial line-off of its latest Hilux, marking not only the arrival of a new bakkie but also another major chapter in South African automotive manufacturing.

The event, held under the theme Strengthening Roots, Accelerating the Future, attracted government representatives, business leaders, executives from Toyota Motor Corporation and Japan’s Ambassador to South Africa, Fumio Shimizu. Although President Cyril Ramaphosa had originally been expected to attend, he was not present at the ceremony.

The biggest talking point of the day was Toyota’s R10.4-billion investment in the ninth-generation Hilux programme. It is the largest single product investment in the history of Toyota South Africa Motors and sends a clear message that the company sees South Africa as a key manufacturing base for both local and international markets.

The investment itself is spread across several major projects. One of the most noticeable will be a new 29,300-square-metre Toyota Logistics Centre. It will be joined by a state-of-the-art Chassis Frame Coating Facility and a new Chassis Frame Welding Facility, with the latter expected to be completed by June 2027.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota’s roots in South Africa run deep. Hilux production at the Prospecton plant began 56 years ago, and since then more than 2.9-million units have rolled off the production line. Those locally built vehicles have found homes in 74 export markets across Africa and Europe.

The Hilux is also far more than just one of the country’s favourite bakkies. It is the backbone of an enormous industrial network. Around the vehicle are 101 Tier One suppliers, an annual supplier spend of more than R15-billion, almost 27,000 jobs across the supplier network, and over 4,300 employees directly involved in Hilux production at Prospecton.

Toyota itself is one of South Africa’s biggest automotive employers, providing work for around 10,000 South Africans across its local operations. When the wider supplier, logistics and dealer network is included, the number of livelihoods supported by the company grows substantially.

Speaking during the ceremony, Toyota South Africa Motors president and CEO Andrew Kirby described the new Hilux as much more than another model: “The ninth-generation Hilux is not simply the next Hilux. It is the next chapter in South African manufacturing.

“Every new generation presents an opportunity to elevate our technology, strengthen our supplier base, deepen localisation, develop our people and improve the competitiveness of our operations. The R10.4-billion investment reflects Toyota’s enduring confidence in South Africa, its people and its manufacturing future.”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota has also channelled R3.2-billion directly into local supplier development, helping South African businesses expand their capabilities and strengthening domestic value chains.

A further R7.2-billion has been invested in preparing production for the ninth-generation Hilux, covering everything from advanced manufacturing technology and new production equipment to specialised supplier tooling. Toyota’s supplier partners have also committed an additional R2-billion of their own money to improve their factories, equipment and manufacturing capabilities.

Representing Toyota Motor Corporation, Shinichiro Otsuka, chief operating officer of Toyota Tsusho Africa Division and regional CEO of Toyota Africa, praised Toyota South Africa Motors for maintaining the high manufacturing standards expected throughout Toyota’s global production network.

He said that the ninth-generation Hilux reflects Toyota’s confidence in South Africa’s manufacturing expertise and highlighted the company’s continued investment in technology, skills development and localisation.

Prospecton itself holds a special place in Toyota’s history. It is the oldest Toyota manufacturing facility outside Japan and continues to produce some of the country’s most recognisable vehicles, including the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Fortuner and HiAce.

Toyota has been part of South Africa’s automotive story since 1961 and has remained the country’s best-selling vehicle brand for an incredible 46 consecutive years.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota has also placed considerable emphasis on developing its people. Employees have participated in international training programmes, global knowledge-sharing initiatives and leadership development courses. Through initiatives like the Toyota Manufacturing Academy and the Future of Manufacturing programme, the company continues to invest in the next generation of South African manufacturing talent.

Of course, no new Hilux would be complete without meaningful improvements to the vehicle itself.

The ninth-generation model introduces updated styling, together with advances in safety, connectivity and overall driving performance, while retaining the durability, toughness and dependability that have made the Hilux a household name across South Africa.

Toyota will introduce the new Hilux gradually through a phased rollout across both local and export markets, ensuring production continues smoothly as the previous generation makes way for its successor.

The launch of a new Hilux is always an important occasion for Toyota, but this event was equally a celebration of South African manufacturing. With billions invested, thousands of jobs supported and a clear commitment to local production, the ninth-generation Hilux represents far more than a new bakkie. It is another reminder that South Africa remains an important player in Toyota’s global manufacturing network, and one that continues to build vehicles that are recognised well beyond the country’s borders.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.