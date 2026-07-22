Wheels of the week: Plug in the Geely E5 EM-i

Photo courtesy Geely.

The Geely E5 EM-i demonstrates how plug-in hybrid technology can make everyday driving more efficient, flexible and enjoyable without demanding compromises, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is no shortage of new-energy vehicles arriving in South Africa, but every now and then one comes along that makes me stop and pay attention. I was impressed with the Geely E5 EM-i because it manages to blend electric driving with the reassurance of petrol power in a way that feels remarkably slick.

For many motorists, making the leap to a fully electric vehicle still raises questions about charging infrastructure and long-distance travel. The E5 EM-i offers a practical middle ground, giving drivers the opportunity to enjoy silent electric motoring during the daily commute, while keeping a petrol engine on standby for longer journeys.

Photo courtesy Geely.

At the heart of the E5 EM-i is Geely’s latest EM-i plug-in hybrid system, pairing a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a powerful electric motor. The petrol engine produces 73kW and 125Nm, while the electric motor delivers an impressive 160kW and 262Nm of torque. Together, they create a driving experience that feels smooth, responsive and refined.

The claimed combined driving range of up to 1,002km is one of the standout figures. That is the kind of number that almost makes range anxiety disappear altogether, allowing drivers to plan journeys around where they want to go rather than where they need to charge. The official fuel consumption of just 4.3 litres per 100km further strengthens its appeal for those looking to reduce running costs without sacrificing flexibility.

Performance is equally respectable. The sprint from 0 to 100km/h takes around eight seconds, giving the E5 EM-i more than enough pace for confident overtaking and highway cruising.

Photo courtesy Geely.

The 18.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery supports both AC and DC charging. Fast charging allows the battery to go from 30 to 80% in around 20 minutes, making it possible to top up during a coffee stop instead of planning lengthy charging breaks. AC charging is handled via a 6.6kW onboard charger for convenient home charging.

Technology is clearly one of the E5 EM-i’s strongest suits. The cabin is dominated by a large 15.4-inch infotainment display running Geely’s Flyme operating system. The interface feels modern and intuitive, while the premium Flyme audio system adds a layer of enjoyment for longer trips. The cabin itself feels well-designed, with a sense of quality that stands out. Connecting wirelessly to Android Audio was efficient, with no additional menus to scroll through.

Drivers can also choose between Pure, Hybrid and Power driving modes, depending on the journey ahead. The system adapts readily, whether prioritising electric-only driving around town, maximum efficiency or stronger performance.

Photo courtesy Geely.

From the Aspire model upwards, the E5 EM-i also offers an impressive level of comfort and refinement. The build quality leaves a strong first impression, with an interior that feels well-assembled rather than overly complicated.

The ownership package is equally attractive. Customers receive a complimentary Wallbox charger and an emergency charger, while those financing through Geely Finance also receive a R6,000 charging card, subject to terms and conditions. These additions help simplify the transition into plug-in hybrid ownership and remove some of the uncertainty often associated with charging for the first time.

The Geely E5 EM-i proves that plug-in hybrid technology can be practical, efficient and truly enjoyable. It is a vehicle that makes everyday driving feel easier, while keeping long-distance travel simple. After spending time learning more about it, I came away impressed with just how well Geely has balanced technology, efficiency and everyday usability.

Pricing for the Geely E5 EM-i:

Aspire: R599,999

Apex: R679,999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.