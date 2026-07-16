Oppo Reno15 to the rescue on the road

Photo courtesy Oppo.

Smartphones have become the control centre of modern cars, so when one combines reliable performance with easy connectivity, it quickly earns its place, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For a motoring journalist, a smartphone is far more than a device for calls and messages; it is an essential driving companion, handling everything from Android Auto navigation and hands-free communication to photography, note-taking and staying connected while travelling from one vehicle launch to the next.

Recently, when another well-known smartphone brand simply refused to play nicely with Android Auto, my situation became desperate and a reliable cellphone became a priority. Endless reconnecting, frustrating dropouts and plenty of colourful language later, I decided enough was enough. Fortunately, I was able to get my hands on the Oppo Reno15, which quite literally came to my rescue.

From the moment I paired it with review vehicles, Android Auto worked exactly as it should. Navigation connected instantly, music streamed without interruption, calls came through clearly and, perhaps most importantly, I stopped thinking about my phone altogether. That is probably the biggest compliment I can pay any piece of technology. It simply worked.

With that little crisis behind me, I could appreciate everything else the Reno15 has to offer.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Reno series has become one of Oppo’s best-known smartphone ranges in South Africa, and the latest Reno15 continues that tradition without trying to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it refines what already worked, bringing a smarter design, improved cameras, excellent displays and plenty of performance, while keeping prices steady at a time when many smartphones seem determined to empty wallets.

One of the first things I noticed is how comfortable the phone feels in my hand. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is lightweight and easy to use, even during long days filled with emails, photographs, social media and, in my case, plenty of navigation between vehicle launches.

The Reno15 Pro features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes it feel responsive, from scrolling through websites to switching between apps.

The Reno15 Pro is equipped with a 200MP main camera, supported by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical portrait zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Around the front it has another 50MP ultra-wide camera for selfies and video calls that look sharp.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Artificial intelligence has also found its place here although, thankfully, it feels useful rather than gimmicky. AI Portrait Glow helps improve portraits without making people resemble wax figures, AI Motion Photo captures movement more naturally, AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted distractions or photo bombers from the background, and the built-in editing tools make quick adjustments straightforward.

Under the bonnet, there is plenty of power.

The Reno15 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, offering smooth multitasking for editing photographs, watching videos or jumping between multiple applications. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 24GB using virtual memory, alongside up to 512GB of storage. Oppo’s AI HyperBoost 2.0 helps keep performance consistent when the phone is working hard.

Battery life is equally reassuring. The Reno15 Pro packs a sizeable 6,200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, making low-battery anxiety largely a thing of the past.

For me, however, the biggest takeaway was much simpler. After battling with a phone that refused to cooperate with Android Auto, the Oppo Reno15 stepped in and reminded me that technology should make life easier, not more complicated. Sometimes reliability is the feature most appreciated.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.