Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The least glamorous accessory in mobile technology is also one of the most valuable – and affordable – writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

A strange equation defines the smartphone market: many people happily spend R20,000 upward on a handset, then hesitate over spending R500 to protect it. That is, by buying a fully protective cellphone cover.

Most stick with the piece of plastic that comes in the box and covers the back of the phone. But it is the screen in the front that is most vulnerable. Have a look around at the phones your friends or colleagues are using: it is almost guaranteed that one of them has a cracked screen. It may even be yours,

That R25,000 vs R500 calculation never made sense to me. Now, one can get equivalent quality and protection in a cellphone cover for less than R100.

Over the years, I have seen that humble wallet cover does more to extend the useful life of a smartphone than any software update or hardware upgrade. It does not make the phone faster or take better photos. But it does postpone the day you have to replace the phone altogether.

That has become increasingly important as smartphones become less disposable. Manufacturers now support flagship devices with software updates for six or seven years, while the hardware itself has become powerful enough to last as long. The result is that most phones do not become obsolete before they become damaged.

The biggest culprit is the screen.

Modern smartphone displays are engineering marvels. They are brighter, tougher and more responsive than ever before. Yet they remain the most vulnerable and expensive part of the device. A single drop onto paving can turn a pristine flagship into a spiderweb of cracked glass, leaving owners with a repair bill running into several thousand rand. Many simply live with the damage – yes, I’m looking at your phone, my friend – until they eventually replace the phone.

They keep it because the processor is still fast, the camera is still producing excellent photographs and the battery still has years of useful life ahead of it. But the phone lost an argument with gravity. And did not have a fully protective cover.

Unlike conventional snap-on cases that protect only the back and edges, a wallet cover shields the screen whenever the phone isn’t in use. That simple flap makes all the difference. It cushions the impact when the phone lands face down, keeps keys and coins from scratching the display inside a bag, and adds protection to the corners that usually take the first hit.

There is nothing sophisticated about this, and no military-grade marketing jargon. A practical design protects the component that costs the most to replace.

The wallet cover also gives the phone a second superpower, but it only becomes apparent a few years later.

South Africa’s market for refurbished and pre-owned smartphones has grown dramatically as new handsets have become more expensive. Buyers, whether private individuals or trade-in programmes, are demanding about condition. Two identical four-year-old phones can differ in value by thousands of rand simply because one has lived inside a wallet cover while the other has relied only on a back cover, and accumulated scratches and chips that make it look older than it is.

That means the cover pays for itself twice: first by avoiding repair costs, and later by preserving resale value.

Talking of payment, every cellphone retailer and repair kiosk has displays packed with dozens of options in different colours, finishes and textures, making it easy to find one that matches both phone and your taste. The real shift in perception for the user comes when they discover that one can order five of these from online marketplaces like Temu and Shein for the price of one in a store. The economics become almost absurd. Prices start from around R70, making it feasible to order the cover in several styles and colours and deciding which suits you best when it arrives.

Concerns about quality vanish when one discovers that many of the “cheap” online units appear to come from the same manufacturing sources as the “expensive” in-store versions.

Obviously, quality control is naturally less predictable. Reading customer reviews becomes part of the buying process. I now tend to treat wallet covers as consumables. When one starts looking tired after a year or two, I replace it with another, while the phone inside still looks remarkably close to new.

It can also be hit and miss, when you discover that a wallet does not fit the handset perfectly. But at the price, it is hardly a huge risk. At least, a fraction of the risk to the phone itself.

The bigger risk is that one becomes overconfident. A smartphone with a bulging rear camera array, as one finds in many models, will not survive a direct hit on the camera lens. Only extra care – or a comparatively bulky carry bag – will protect it.

We spend many hours comparing processors, camera sensors, AI features, design and battery life before buying a phone, but the accessory that dictates how long that phone survives? It registers barely a glance. Perhaps that’s because it isn’t really a gadget in the modern sense, since it contains no electronics. But it does perform one gadget task exceptionally well.

What does it cost?

Wallet covers cost from around R70 on Temu, with similar pricing on Shein, but discounts can bring it down to as low as R20. For guaranteed fit and style, aim at spending R200-R500 at cellphone retailers, and up to R1,000 for premium versions.

Why does it matter?

A wallet cover protects the most expensive part of a smartphone, preserves resale value and can keep a phone in service for years longer than it otherwise might have survived.

What are the biggest negatives?

Losing your phone could also mean losing your bank cards and driver’s licence if you take the “wallet” description literally.

The extra bulk can make one-handed use and photography less convenient.

The cover does not protect the rear camera when it gets a direct hit.

What are the biggest positives?

It provides full protection for the screen when the phone is not in use.

It costs a tiny fraction of the value of a phone, but preserves that value.

The wide variety available means one can customise the look of the phone to one’s style.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.