Fujifilm opens Challenge Grant Program 2026

The GFX Challenge Grant Program offers five global grant awards and 10 regional grant awards “to bring unique creative projects to life”.

South Africa has opened of the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2026, which confers five global grant awards and 10 regional grant awards in order to help creatives bring their unique projects to life.

It is designed to nurture and develop the skills of photographers and videographers, giving them the opportunity to create imagery or movies on topics that have significant meaning to them, while gaining experience using Fujifilm GFX System gear. This year, Fujifilm’s new large format video camera, the GFX ETERNA 55, is part of the GFX gear that is on offer.

South African photographers have had major success in the past entering the GFX Challenge, with two Global Grand Awards winners coming from this country: Jodi Windvogel in 2023 and Lee-Ann Olwage in 2025.

Grant applications now open

Fujifilm South Africa provided the following information:

Proposed projects may be submitted from 16 June 2026 until 17 August 2026, with the GFX Challenge 2026 open to both amateur and professional photographers and videographers. Information about the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2026, including how to enter, can be found on https://www.fujifilm-x.com/global/gfx-challenge-grant-program/.

Photo supplied.

The 2026 edition will see five Global Grant Awards and 10 Regional Grant Awards up for grabs. Recipients of the Global Grant Award will receive the following:

US $10,000 Grant

Complimentary use of a GFX System camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of the project

Mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians / product experts.

On offer for the Regional Grant Award are:

US $5,000 Grant

Complimentary use of a GFX System camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of the project

Mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians / product experts.



The award recipients’ final content will be showcased on the fujifilm-x.com website. A series of exhibitions is also planned to showcase the work in various countries.

Opportunities created

South African photographer, Lee-Ann Olwage, was a recipient of the Global Grant Award during last year’s edition of the GFX Challenge.

“The GFX Challenge Grant Program allowed me to complete a project close to my heart – photographing the Amazigh women from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco,” says Olwage. “For generations, women have woven together personal narratives, collective histories, and domestic life into traditional rugs. With the Global Grant I was able to spend time amongst the Amazigh to tell a story about this sacred weaving tradition with the Fujifilm GFX100RF camera as my storytelling partner of choice. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that would not have been possible without the GFX Challenge Grant Program.”