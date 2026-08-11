Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Renault Kiger has plenty of personality and practicality – and is small enough for the city, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I have been spending some time behind the wheel of the naturally aspirated Renault Kiger, and it is one of those cars that manages to feel more substantial than its dimensions suggest. Renault has given the Kiger a fresh look, added more technology and improved its safety specifications.

The Kiger’s front grille and bonnet give it a stronger face, while the redesigned front and rear bumpers add a little more attitude. LED headlamps, Renault’s familiar C-shaped LED tail lamps and fog lamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and protective skid plates add to its SUV credentials.

The 205mm of ground clearance is useful on South African roads where potholes, speed bumps and questionable road surfaces can appear without warning. The squared-off stance and extended skid graphics make the Kiger look reasonably tough.

The roof bars are functional. They can carry up to 50kg, which could be handy if planning a weekend away and discovering that the boot has somehow filled itself before the important things got packed.

The naturally aspirated Kiger is available in two trim levels: Evolution with a manual transmission; and Techno, which can be specified with either a manual or Renault’s Easy-R automated manual transmission.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, Renault has concentrated on making the Kiger feel comfortable and practical.

A dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leatherette front seats and improved noise insulation make the cabin a more pleasant place to spend time. Front and rear air-conditioning vents are another welcome addition, particularly during a South African summer when nobody wants to be the person sitting in the back complaining that they are melting.

Rear passengers get up to 222mm of knee room. The boot offers a useful 405 litres, so there is enough room for the everyday paraphernalia that seems to accumulate in a family vehicle.

A rear centre armrest with cupholders means rear passengers do not have to balance their drinks precariously on their knees.

Technology is becoming increasingly important in this segment, and the Kiger has a respectable collection of useful features.

An 8-inch floating touchscreen provides access to the infotainment system and smartphone connectivity through wireless Android Auto. The system is accompanied by a six-speaker 3D Arkamys surround sound system, which makes the cabin a pleasant place for music.

The multi-view HD camera system is useful. It provides real-time views from multiple angles, which makes squeezing into tight parking spaces considerably less stressful. I am always pleased to see technology that makes driving easier. Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers add to this approach.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Multiple USB charging points help keep everyone’s devices alive, while a cooled lower glove box is a bonus, particularly when keeping a bottle of water within easy reach.

The Kiger also has a hands-free card system that unlocks the doors automatically as one approaches the vehicle, while starting it requires nothing more complicated than pressing the start button.

There is, however, one slightly old-school touch. The door locks are still the traditional finger-grip knobs that are visible through the window. They look a little out of place in a cabin that otherwise feels quite modern.

The Easy-R automated manual transmission is aimed at me, as I would rather let the car handle the clutch work, particularly when dealing with stop-start city traffic.

One of the biggest changes to the Kiger is the attention given to safety. The range now has more than 15 standard safety features across all variants.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

These include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System and Hill Start Assist, while every seat gets a three-point seat belt. Isofix child-seat anchorage is also included. The active safety equipment includes reverse parking sensors, a reverse camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system with an alert.

Even the Kiger name has a little bit of personality behind it. Renault took the name from the Kiger horse, a breed of horse found in the United States, and trademarked it for its SUV.

The Kiger is a small SUV that combines decent space, useful technology, a generous safety specification and easy-going driving manners in a package that should appeal to people looking for an uncomplicated everyday vehicle.

The Renault Kiger range comes with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a two-year/30 000km service plan.

*Pricing

Renault Kiger Naturally Aspirated MT Evolution R219 999

Renault Kiger Naturally Aspirated MT Techno R244 999

Renault Kiger Naturally Aspirated AMT Techno R254 999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.