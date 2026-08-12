Chery Tiggo 9: Big SUV, zero intimidation

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Big and bold with lots of technology, the Chery Tiggo 9 proves that a seven-seater SUV can offer space and luxury without being a handful, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo 9 is the brand’s flagship seven-seater. It is big, it is bold and it occupies plenty of road. Normally, I would expect a vehicle of this size to feel cumbersome behind the wheel, but that was not the case here. I enjoyed driving the Tiggo 9. It did not feel intimidating, and despite its generous dimensions, it was easy to manoeuvre both on the open road and in tighter spaces.

The conventional internal combustion engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol producing a healthy 187kW and 390Nm of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power either to the front wheels in the Pinnacle derivative or to all four wheels in the Vanguard model. The engine delivers easy acceleration, making overtaking and highway cruising feel relaxed. Official fuel consumption is rated at 7.9 litres per 100km for the front-wheel-drive Pinnacle and 8.3 litres per 100km for the all-wheel-drive Vanguard, respectable figures for an SUV of this size.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Credit goes to the Chery’s well-tuned chassis, MacPherson front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, which help the SUV remain steady over varying road surfaces. Electronic power steering is nicely weighted and makes parking and low-speed manoeuvres far easier than I expected. Ventilated front brake discs and rear solid discs provide reassuring stopping power.

Technology is one of the Tiggo 9’s strongest selling points, and it became obvious once I climbed inside. The dashboard is dominated by a clean, ultra-wide layout with a modern horizontal design complemented by tasteful wood-grain trim. It feels contemporary without being overbearing.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The driver is presented with a crisp 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while almost every vehicle function is controlled through a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen. The display is responsive and easy to navigate, while wireless connectivity through Android Auto ensures smartphones integrate smoothly into the driving experience.

Voice control is also available through Chery’s “Hello Chery” system, allowing functions to be operated without taking hands off the steering wheel.

Music lovers are well catered for too. The Pinnacle derivative features an eight-speaker Sony sound system, while the flagship Vanguard raises the bar with a premium 14-speaker Sony audio system that delivers a richer listening experience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, space is one of the Tiggo 9’s greatest strengths. It has a generous 2,800mm wheelbase, so the cabin accommodates seven occupants in a practical 2+3+2 seating configuration. Even with all three rows in use, there is still 448 litres of luggage space available. Fold the second-row seats and that expands to an impressive 2,065 litres, making the Tiggo 9 just as capable of carrying bulky cargo as it is transporting a full family.

The cabin also offers thoughtful everyday practicality, with numerous USB charging ports, cupholders for both front and rear passengers and useful storage spaces throughout.

Standard equipment is generous. The Tiggo 9 includes a panoramic sunroof, while the Pinnacle trim adds artificial leather upholstery, heated front seats, ventilated second-row seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, push-button start and electrically adjustable front seats.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Moving up to the Vanguard brings genuine leather upholstery, front-seat ventilation, a massage function for the front occupants, heated second-row seats and a power-adjustable steering column, creating a noticeably more luxurious environment.

On the outside, the Tiggo 9 adopts Chery’s latest design language with clean body lines, a distinctive three-dimensional diamond-pattern grille and sleek LED headlights. Around the back, a full-width LED light bar stretches across the tailgate, giving the flagship SUV a modern and recognisable appearance, particularly at night.

The Tiggo 9 proves that a large family SUV does not have to feel intimidating to drive. I expected its size to dominate the experience, yet it turned out to be one of its greatest surprises. It felt comfortable and easy to place on the road.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 9 ICE starts at R689,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.