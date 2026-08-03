Range Rover Sport: Luxury meets logic

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technology hidden beneath the elegant design of the Range Rover Sport transforms kilometres into an experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There are certain vehicles that make an impression before one pushes the start button. The Range Rover Sport is one of them. It has a commanding presence, with bold styling and a luxurious cabin.

From the moment I settled into the driver’s seat, it was obvious that the cabin had been designed around the person behind the wheel. The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system caught my attention with its crisp 13.1-inch curved touchscreen. The display looked more like a premium tablet than a traditional vehicle screen, and the graphics were incredibly sharp. More importantly, it was responsive. There was very little waiting for menus to load or commands to register.

I particularly enjoyed how uncluttered everything felt. Many modern vehicles overwhelm drivers with dozens of menus and endless icons, but the Range Rover Sport manages to present a huge amount of information in a way that never feels intimidating. Navigation, climate control, media and vehicle settings are all logically arranged, making it easy to focus on driving instead of searching through endless digital menus.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The digital driver’s display complemented the central screen beautifully. It presented all the important information where I needed it, from navigation instructions to speed and vehicle data. I could customise the layout to prioritise the information I wanted, making the experience feel surprisingly personal.

The head-up display projected key information directly onto the windscreen, allowing me to keep my eyes firmly on the road. Speed limits, navigation directions and safety alerts appeared almost to float in front of the vehicle.

Naturally, wireless Android Auto is included, and pairing my smartphone was straightforward. Within minutes my music, contacts and navigation apps were available without needing to wrestle with cables. Wireless charging ensured that my phone remained powered throughout the journey, removing one more small irritation from daily driving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Meridian sound system deserves a mention. Listening to a podcast or streaming my playlist, the sound quality was exceptional. Every note was clear, while the bass remained rich without becoming overpowering. The cabin itself is so well insulated from outside noise that it almost feels like a recording studio travelling down the road.

The vehicle’s air purification system is easy to overlook because it does its job without drawing attention. The advanced cabin filtration continuously monitors and improves air quality, creating an environment that feels fresh even when driving through busy urban traffic.

The camera technology impressed me enormously. Manoeuvring a large luxury SUV could easily become stressful, but the 360-degree camera system removes much of that anxiety. The incredibly detailed images provide a virtual bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, making parking surprisingly simple. Tight parking spaces and awkward angles become far less intimidating.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The ClearSight digital rear-view mirror, instead of a traditional mirror, at first felt unusual and I struggled to get used to it. However, regardless of passengers, luggage or poor visibility behind the vehicle, the mirror continued to provide a clear and unobstructed image. It is one of those technologies that sounds like a gimmick until it becomes essential.

Adaptive cruise control maintained a comfortable distance from slower traffic, while Lane Keep Assist gently ensured that I remained centred within my lane. Blind Spot Assist added another layer of reassurance during lane changes, especially on busy highways where traffic can become unpredictable.

Unlike some systems that constantly interrupt the driver with harsh warnings and aggressive corrections, the Range Rover Sport strikes a careful balance. The technology supports rather than dominates the driving experience. It feels as though an experienced co-driver is offering subtle assistance rather than someone constantly criticising every steering input.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Despite its considerable size, the Range Rover Sport never felt cumbersome, largely thanks to its advanced suspension technology. Electronic air suspension continuously adjusts ride height and damping to suit the road surface and driving conditions. Travelling on smooth tar and on rougher roads, the SUV remained remarkably consistent.

The Range Rover Sport is a showcase of how modern automotive technology should be implemented. Every innovation feels carefully considered, every digital feature enhances rather than complicates the experience, and every journey becomes more relaxing because of it.

*Pricing for the Range Rover Sport starts at R2,212,700.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.