From toolbox to touchscreen, D-Max evolves

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The latest Isuzu D-Max proves that modern technology and old-fashioned toughness can share the same cabin, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Isuzu D-Max has spent years building a reputation as one of South Africa’s dependable bakkies, so there was never any need for a complete reinvention. Instead, Isuzu has taken a sensible approach for 2026, refining what already works while adding improvements. The result is a bakkie that feels more polished and technologically advanced, either for work during the week or escaping the city at the weekend.

One of the biggest updates lies beneath the bonnet. The familiar 1.9-litre Ddi turbodiesel engine remains, but it has received several important refinements. It now delivers sharper throttle response, stronger low-end pulling power and improved efficiency, making the D-Max feel more responsive from the moment I pulled away. The improvements were noticeable in everyday driving, where smoother acceleration and better flexibility made the bakkie feel capable. The bonus of lower emissions, improved fuel consumption and easier cold starts sweetens the deal.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Technology has also moved up the priority list, and this is where the latest D-Max impresses. Isuzu has focused on making the technology useful. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto, allowing my phone to connect almost instantly without having to hunt for a cable. It is the kind of feature that quickly becomes something I wonder how I managed without.

The 8-inch infotainment display is not the largest screen on the market, especially when compared with some of the increasingly enormous displays found in rival bakkies. However, bigger does not always mean better. The screen is clear, responsive and easy to navigate, with a practical split-screen function that allows navigation and media information to be displayed simultaneously. It does what it needs to do without becoming a distraction.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Drivers looking for even more technology will naturally gravitate towards the flagship V-Cross models. This is where the D-Max really begins to show how much it has evolved. A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems is accessed through the infotainment system, bringing the bakkie firmly into modern territory.

While adaptive cruise control is becoming increasingly common, Isuzu has taken things a step further by integrating Traffic Sign Recognition through its latest fourth-generation stereo camera system. The technology is capable of detecting changing speed limits and automatically adjusting the cruise control speed to match. It also recognises stop signs, yield signs, No Overtaking zones and No Entry signs.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology extends well beyond cruise control. The upgraded systems are designed to make long journeys less tiring and everyday driving less stressful, while still allowing the driver to remain fully engaged.

The D-Max also continues to demonstrate why it has earned such a loyal following among South African buyers. The advanced Traction Control System is a perfect example. Instead of relying purely on mechanical grip, the system intelligently directs power to the wheels with the most traction whenever surfaces become loose or uneven. Driving on gravel, loose sand or slippery terrain, it provides an extra level of courage without requiring the driver to become an off-road expert.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Visually, the updated D-Max receives a sharper front-end design that gives it a more contemporary appearance without losing the rugged character that has always defined it.

Features in the Isuzu have a clear purpose, from the easy smartphone integration to the intelligent safety systems and the improved traction management. They all contribute towards making the D-Max easier, safer and more enjoyable to drive.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The latest Isuzu D-Max has embraced modern technology without losing sight of what made it popular in the first place. It remains a tough, dependable bakkie, but now one that feels noticeably smarter and better connected.

Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max starts at R433,860 for the 1.9 Ddi S/Cab LR and goes up to R1,211,910 for the 3.0 DDI Arctic 4X4 A/T.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.