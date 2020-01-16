Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore available tomorrow

Descent of Dragons, the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone, has set the stage for the final battle between Azeroth’s mightiest heroes and wickedest villains.

On 21 January, players will take flight in Galakrond’s Awakening, a highly-anticipated Solo Adventure that brings the Year of the Dragon to a close. The story takes place across two campaigns: one where players fight as the League of E.V.I.L. to carry out the nefarious Archvillain Rafaam’s plot to resurrect Galakrond, the progenitor dragon. In another scenario, they’ll lead the intrepid League of Explorers into battle against the bad guys to foil their plans and save the world.

Galakrond’s Awakening will be the culmination of the year-long narrative that took place throughout Hearthstone in 2019—the Year of the Dragon. Galakrond’s Awakening also marks a return to the game’s original Solo Adventure format, where players tackle a series of boss encounters with pre-built decks to earn 35 new collectable cards. Once earned, these cards can be added to Standard and Wild decks, adding fun new options to further shake up the metagame. Upon completing Story mode as the League of E.V.I.L. and League of Explorers, players will unlock Heroic mode, where they can take on harder versions of the encounters armed with their own decks, which can include any of the cards in their Collections.

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, says: “The Year of the Dragon has been a dynamic and exciting one for Hearthstone, with a series of meta-shifting expansions, an ambitious year-long story, and a rapid cadence of new features and updates that have fundamentally evolved the game. Galakrond’s Awakening will bring the story we’ve been telling in the game all year to an epic and fitting conclusion, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Individual Installments will be available for $6.99 or 700 in-game gold, or as a complete bundle for $19.99 USD. The first instalment, Battle of the Frozen Coast, will be available on January 21, and all players can experience the League of E.V.I.L.’s chapter for free, along with the ability to earn four new cards for completing it. For a limited time, players who pre-purchase the bundle will receive a Golden Classic Pack in addition to the full Adventure.

Galakrond’s Awakening will be playable in Hearthstone on Windows and Mac; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and mobile phones. To learn more about Galakrond’s Awakening, visit www.descentofdragons.com.