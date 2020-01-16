Stream of the Day
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore available tomorrow
The Fire Emblem and Altus games have crossed paths to create an epic role-playing gaming being released tomorrow on Nintendo Switch.
The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths to create Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch on 17 January.
An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style – and yes – danger. Players must battle through dungeons to pump up their strategies and creatively decimate their foes before all hope fades to black.
Players and their friends will need to call on their creative power — manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters — to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse players in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Atlus RPGs into one brutal harmony. Players must fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to their strengths and crush their foes. Around every corner they’ll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is being released on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, 17 January 2020.
Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening coming soon
Players who pre-purchase Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening now will receive the entire Galakrond’s Awakening Solo Adventure, along with a Golden Classic Pack of Hearthstone cards.
Descent of Dragons, the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone, has set the stage for the final battle between Azeroth’s mightiest heroes and wickedest villains.
On 21 January, players will take flight in Galakrond’s Awakening, a highly-anticipated Solo Adventure that brings the Year of the Dragon to a close. The story takes place across two campaigns: one where players fight as the League of E.V.I.L. to carry out the nefarious Archvillain Rafaam’s plot to resurrect Galakrond, the progenitor dragon. In another scenario, they’ll lead the intrepid League of Explorers into battle against the bad guys to foil their plans and save the world.
Galakrond’s Awakening will be the culmination of the year-long narrative that took place throughout Hearthstone in 2019—the Year of the Dragon. Galakrond’s Awakening also marks a return to the game’s original Solo Adventure format, where players tackle a series of boss encounters with pre-built decks to earn 35 new collectable cards. Once earned, these cards can be added to Standard and Wild decks, adding fun new options to further shake up the metagame. Upon completing Story mode as the League of E.V.I.L. and League of Explorers, players will unlock Heroic mode, where they can take on harder versions of the encounters armed with their own decks, which can include any of the cards in their Collections.
J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, says: “The Year of the Dragon has been a dynamic and exciting one for Hearthstone, with a series of meta-shifting expansions, an ambitious year-long story, and a rapid cadence of new features and updates that have fundamentally evolved the game. Galakrond’s Awakening will bring the story we’ve been telling in the game all year to an epic and fitting conclusion, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
Individual Installments will be available for $6.99 or 700 in-game gold, or as a complete bundle for $19.99 USD. The first instalment, Battle of the Frozen Coast, will be available on January 21, and all players can experience the League of E.V.I.L.’s chapter for free, along with the ability to earn four new cards for completing it. For a limited time, players who pre-purchase the bundle will receive a Golden Classic Pack in addition to the full Adventure.
Galakrond’s Awakening will be playable in Hearthstone on Windows and Mac; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and mobile phones. To learn more about Galakrond’s Awakening, visit www.descentofdragons.com.
Apex Legends hosts Grand Soirée Arcade Event
Respawn is hosting Apex Legends players to a Grand Soirée Arcade Event for two weeks from today, 14 January.
Respawn is inviting Apex Legends players to the Grand Soirée Arcade Event for two weeks of refined mayhem from 14 to 28 January 28. With a dress code of “formal skins,” the grand celebration lets players partake in a rollicking event with new modes every two days – from Armed and Dangerous to exotic new additions – as well as earn exquisite rewards and shop for an array of Art Deco-inspired cosmetics and outfits.
Below is a recap of all the activities planned during the Grand Soirée Arcade Event:
- Seven Rotating Limited Time Modes – Experience seven different limited-time modes — with a new mode rotating every two days — including familiar favourites like Armed and Dangerous, as well as new modes like Dummie’s Big Day. Each limited-time mode will have three new challenges worth a total of 1,000 points.
- Event Reward Track – This new track system gives players more rewards, as well as more ways to earn. Complete a variety of challenges to rack up Arcade points and earn increasingly prestigious rewards throughout the event.
- Bonus Scoring Weekend – From 8PM SAST on 17 January to 8PM SAST on 20 January, players will be able to grab an additional set of event-specific challenges worth a total of 500 points.
- Direct Purchase Event Shop – Players can shop for a mix of legendary skins, as well as other Art Deco-inspired cosmetics at a $5 price point. Six new Legendary skins will also be added to the core loot pool, which can be crafted or obtained from Apex Packs, or available for direct purchase.