New legendary items in Borderlands 3
The best gear of Borderlands 3 will be much easier to acquire during a time-limited ‘Farming Frenzy’ mini-event, which is currently running, through to 30 January.
Hoping to snag a specific Legendary drop? Still looking to cross some of those rare and exotic enemies off your list? Well, good news, Vault Hunter: for the next two weeks, the Borderlands 3 farming frenzy is on.
Not only will rare enemies be guaranteed to appear, their specific Legendary gear will drop at a higher than normal rate when players defeat them. Additionally, Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite will be more manageable for small squads and solo players, meaning its bosses (and their Legendary loot) will be highly accessible.
2K Games provided these specifics of this limited-time mini-event:
- Rare spawns are guaranteed to appear;
- All enemies with dedicated loot pools (e.g. rare spawns, named bosses, etc.) have a higher chance of dropping Legendary gear from their dedicated loot pool;
- The Anointment rate for that gear has been increased;
- Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite’s difficulty will now scale to match the size of the player party rather than defaulting to four-player difficulty (available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One only).
- These changes went live on 16 January and will be reversed on 30 January. That means players have two weeks of prime loot hunting to kick off the new year, so get out there and level up your arsenal.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore available tomorrow
The Fire Emblem and Altus games have crossed paths to create an epic role-playing gaming being released tomorrow on Nintendo Switch.
The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths to create Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch on 17 January.
An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style – and yes – danger. Players must battle through dungeons to pump up their strategies and creatively decimate their foes before all hope fades to black.
Players and their friends will need to call on their creative power — manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters — to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse players in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Atlus RPGs into one brutal harmony. Players must fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to their strengths and crush their foes. Around every corner they’ll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is being released on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, 17 January 2020.
Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening coming soon
Players who pre-purchase Hearthstone’s Galakrond’s Awakening now will receive the entire Galakrond’s Awakening Solo Adventure, along with a Golden Classic Pack of Hearthstone cards.
Descent of Dragons, the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play digital card game Hearthstone, has set the stage for the final battle between Azeroth’s mightiest heroes and wickedest villains.
On 21 January, players will take flight in Galakrond’s Awakening, a highly-anticipated Solo Adventure that brings the Year of the Dragon to a close. The story takes place across two campaigns: one where players fight as the League of E.V.I.L. to carry out the nefarious Archvillain Rafaam’s plot to resurrect Galakrond, the progenitor dragon. In another scenario, they’ll lead the intrepid League of Explorers into battle against the bad guys to foil their plans and save the world.
Galakrond’s Awakening will be the culmination of the year-long narrative that took place throughout Hearthstone in 2019—the Year of the Dragon. Galakrond’s Awakening also marks a return to the game’s original Solo Adventure format, where players tackle a series of boss encounters with pre-built decks to earn 35 new collectable cards. Once earned, these cards can be added to Standard and Wild decks, adding fun new options to further shake up the metagame. Upon completing Story mode as the League of E.V.I.L. and League of Explorers, players will unlock Heroic mode, where they can take on harder versions of the encounters armed with their own decks, which can include any of the cards in their Collections.
J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, says: “The Year of the Dragon has been a dynamic and exciting one for Hearthstone, with a series of meta-shifting expansions, an ambitious year-long story, and a rapid cadence of new features and updates that have fundamentally evolved the game. Galakrond’s Awakening will bring the story we’ve been telling in the game all year to an epic and fitting conclusion, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
Individual Installments will be available for $6.99 or 700 in-game gold, or as a complete bundle for $19.99 USD. The first instalment, Battle of the Frozen Coast, will be available on January 21, and all players can experience the League of E.V.I.L.’s chapter for free, along with the ability to earn four new cards for completing it. For a limited time, players who pre-purchase the bundle will receive a Golden Classic Pack in addition to the full Adventure.
Galakrond’s Awakening will be playable in Hearthstone on Windows and Mac; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and mobile phones. To learn more about Galakrond’s Awakening, visit www.descentofdragons.com.