Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Out now

Embrace a chaotic fantasy world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry in the latest Borderlands spin-off game.

2K and Gearbox Software have released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-fueled, looter shooter game from the unpredictable mind of Tiny Tina.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features the journey of the Fatemaker through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Joined by an all-star celebrity cast, players can create and customise their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. The chaotic fantasy world is brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their respective journeys.

“Since we founded Gearbox in 1999, it’s always been a dream of ours to create a video game in a fantasy setting. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the result of everyone on our team pouring their hearts and souls into making a title like that a reality – it’s a love letter to anyone with a passion for role playing games or looter shooters,” says Randy Pitchford, founder of Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment provided the following information on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

Chaotic co-op with crossplay for all launch platforms : While venturing solo into the Wonderlands is an experience in itself, you can also start a party with up to three friends in seamless local split-screen or online multiplayer, including crossplay support for all launch platforms. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you.

: While venturing solo into the Wonderlands is an experience in itself, you can also start a party with up to three friends in seamless local split-screen or online multiplayer, including crossplay support for all launch platforms. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you. An unpredictable fantasy world : Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld;

: Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld; Personalise your hero : Create a hero with an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate Fatemaker.

: Create a hero with an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate Fatemaker. Guns, spells, and more : Defeat evil with devastating spells, powerful guns, and Action Skills in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses.

: Defeat evil with devastating spells, powerful guns, and Action Skills in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses. A fantastical cast of characters: Joining you for the experience are headstrong captain Valentine and rule-obsessed robot Frette. During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you’ll meet a cast of lovable misfits – like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and a Fairy Punchfather – who bring this colourful world to life.

The game is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.