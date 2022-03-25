Netflix debuts a docu-series following the death of Senzo Meyiwa

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Netflix to launch a five-part docu-series on the murder of South African soccer legend, Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will be shown for the first time on Netflix on 7 April 2022. An exciting five-part series of true crime stories about the murder of a soccer star, describes what happened on that fateful night when Meyiwa was allegedly shot. The series features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks chief Shadrack Sibiya, and Advocate Gerrie Nel and members of Meyiwa’s family, all of whom provided information on the life and death of a person and Captain of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates.

Cast & Crew

Production companies: Storyscope & Real Eyes

Director: Sara Blecher

Executive producers: Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt & Tendeka Matatu

Synopsis: Senzo Meyiwa, beloved captain of the South African national soccer team, was shot and killed in his girlfriend – Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house. There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only now, eight years later, that the suspects – alleged hitmen for hire – are going on trial. Were these five men involved, or was it a cover-up for something more sinister? With the backing and participation of Senzo’s family and access to investigators and key witnesses, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder.