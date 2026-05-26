GAC Nova: Not just a star in the sky

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The compact sport utility vehicle market in South Africa just got a bit more interesting, thanks to the new Emzoom, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The South African line-up from GAC Motor has gained a new budget-friendly member, but this time the real headline is not only the car itself. It is the fact that the company has quite literally put the Emzoom Nova among the stars.

The new Emzoom joins the existing Executive and R-Style models that first arrived in South Africa in August 2024. Positioned as the entry point into the range, the Nova still comes with enough technology and styling touches to avoid feeling like a lone star.

Under the bonnet it has a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine producing 130 kW and 270 Nm of torque. Those figures give the compact sport utility vehicle enough energy to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 8 seconds, which is brisk enough to make merging onto the highway feel entertaining rather than stressful.

Power is delivered through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, which swaps gears in just 0.2 seconds. GAC says the gearbox operates at 96% efficiency, while fuel consumption is claimed at 6.2 litres per 100km. Drivers can also choose between Eco, Comfort and Sport modes, depending on mood, traffic, or how impatient they are running late for dinner.

The Emzoom Nova does not blend into traffic. GAC’s “Star Diamond Shadow” design philosophy gives the vehicle a sharp-edged look with an aggressive grille, angular body lines and slim LED daytime running lights. Even the door handles play along with the futuristic theme, sitting flush with the body until needed.

The Nova rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is offered in six colours, including fast red, graphene grey, moonlight grey, star silver, solid white and the rather dramatic galaxy lilac.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the cabin avoids the gloomy bargain-basement atmosphere often found in entry-level models. The seats combine synthetic leather and fabric, while a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen dominates the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, along with keyless entry, an electronic parking brake, remote engine start and cruise control mounted on the multifunction steering wheel.

Safety has not been ignored either. Built on the brand’s Mega Chassis platform, the structure uses 58.9% high-strength steel, helping the Emzoom achieve a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. Rear parking sensors and hill-start hold control are included as standard.

Ownership costs have also been considered. Buyers receive a two-year or 30,000km service plan, while first owners are covered by a lifetime engine warranty from the distributor.

Still, the most unusual part of the launch has nothing to do with turbochargers, touchscreens or fuel economy figures. To celebrate the arrival of the Nova, GAC South Africa registered an actual star in the night sky named “GAC EMZOOM NOVA” through Star Registration .

Yes, an actual celestial object.

For astronomy enthusiasts with a telescope and enough patience to stare into the darkness, the star carries a magnitude of 6.42 and a B3V spectral type. It can be located at coordinates RA/DEC: 10h 13m 21.2s -61° 39′ 31.8″ under registry number 1124-15464-2693664.

It is not every day that a car launch comes with a star map.

*Pricing for the GAC Emzoom Nova starts at R359,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.