Wheels of the Week: Renault Captur adds clever to compact

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Renault Captur continues to prove that a compact crossover can blend smart technology, practicality and personality, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Renault Captur is one of those vehicles that seems to understand modern life. It is compact enough to squeeze through tight city streets and fit into awkward parking bays, yet spacious enough to handle shopping bags, luggage and a weekend away without complaint. Spending time with it revealed just how well Renault has balanced practicality with personality.

The latest Captur brings a sharper and more purposeful design. The front end now features a bolder grille, a sculpted bonnet and redesigned bumpers that give it a more mature presence on the road. Depending on the trim, alloy wheels range from 18 to 19 inches, adding to the SUV-inspired stance. In new urban grey paintwork, particularly when paired with the Esprit Alpine trim, the Captur looks sporty.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving it around busy roads highlighted where the Captur feels most at home. Crawling through stop-start traffic, navigating narrow streets and dealing with the unpredictability of impatient minibus taxis could have been tiring, but the Captur handled it with ease. The raised driving position gave me an excellent view ahead, which made spotting gaps in traffic and watching out for sudden lane changes far easier. The steering is light and responsiveo, making tight turns and parking in crowded areas far less stressful than expected.

Under the bonnet sits a lively 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that gives the Captur a surprisingly energetic feel. It is not trying to be a hot hatch, but it has enough punch to make overtaking and joining faster-moving traffic feel effortless. Around town it feels smooth and refined, while on open roads it settles into a comfortable ride.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the Captur continues to push towards a more premium feel. The cabin feels modern and well laid out, with upholstery across the range giving it a more usable atmosphere. The Esprit Alpine version adds small sporty details such as blue stitching, Alpine badging and aluminium sports pedals, which give the interior a bit more character without becoming over the top.

The centrepiece is a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen running Renault’s OpenR Link infotainment system. Thankfully, it is not one of those systems that looks impressive but frustrates every time you use it. Menus are easy to understand, responses are quick and Android Auto integrates easily. Volume control sits on top of the infotainment screen and on the side of the steering wheel on a stick below the windscreen wiper lever.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The gear lever sits in the centre console and is adjusted with a slight touch. I once forgot to put the Captur in park and switched off the ignition. Only afterwards I realised that the Renault put itself in park. Such a clever SUV.

Practicality remains one of the Captur’s strongest qualities. The sliding rear bench is a genuinely useful feature rather than a gimmick. Moving it forward frees up more boot space when carrying luggage, while sliding it back gives rear passengers noticeably more legroom. With the seats adjusted for maximum cargo space, the boot offers up to 616 litres, which is impressive for something with such a city-friendly footprint.

Renault has also placed more emphasis on sustainability in the cabin, using recycled and bio-sourced materials throughout the interior. Thankfully, this does not leave the Captur feeling cheap or unfinished. The materials still feel pleasant to touch, and the overall quality remains solid.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology is another area where the Captur gets on with the job. Features like intelligent speed assistance and predictive eco-driving advice work without constantly interrupting the driving experience. Instead of bombarding the driver with unnecessary warnings, the systems feel more like a helpful co-driver gently offering support along the way.

The Captur is easy to drive, practical, comfortable and filled with technology that improves everyday life rather than simply adding flashy distractions.

*Pricing is as follows:

Renault Captur 1.3L Techno EDC R515 999

Renault Captur 1.3L Iconic EDC R544 999

Renault Captur 1.3L Esprit Alpine EDC R614 999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.