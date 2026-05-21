New Kia SUV targets SA families

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

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The diesel-powered Carens enters the market as a seven-seater offering balance between performance and efficiency at a great price.

Kia has launched a new multi-purpose vehicle, the Carens, in South Africa. The SUV-styled car features a seven-seat layout, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and four model derivatives, startimng at just under R400,000.

“The Kia Carens offers everything that families could ever want, in a package that is modern, good looking and powered by our renowned diesel engine which offers a great balance between performance and efficiency,” says Paul Turnbull, CEO of Kia SA. “We are extremely excited to add this model to our ever-expanding product range.”

The Carens features Kia’s latest design language, including LED daytime running lights, LED headlights, and star-map styled tail lamps.

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

Inside, the Carens offers seating across three rows, along with a dual panoramic display setup that combines a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a thin-film transistor digital cluster on selected models. The cabin includes a D-cut steering wheel, multiple storage areas, and a large boot area for family-oriented use.

South African models are powered exclusively by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 85kW and 250Nm. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Kia claims fuel consumption figures of 5 litres/100km for the manual and 5.3 litres/100km for the automatic on the combined cycle.

Suspension consists of a MacPherson strut front setup and a coupled torsion beam rear arrangement. Safety equipment across the range includes ABS, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, and multiple airbags, including front, thorax, and curtain airbags.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The range starts with the LS derivative, which is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, partial LED rear lamps, manual air conditioning, cloth and artificial leather upholstery, an eight-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, and rear park distance warning.

The LX adds a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, electric folding mirrors, cruise control, artificial leather upholstery, and wireless smartphone charging. The EX derivative adds LED daytime running lights, push-button start, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and front and rear park distance warning.

At the top of the range, the SX includes electric driver seat adjustment with lumbar support, smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, heated front seats, a 12-inch TFT integrated LCD cluster display, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

The SX adds driver assistance systems including Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a Surround View Monitor.

Pricing

Model Recommended retail price including VAT Carens 1.5D seven-seater LS 6MT R399,995 Carens 1.5D seven-seater LX 6AT R459,995 Carens 1.5D seven-seater EX 6AT R499,995 Carens 1.5D seven-seater SX 6AT R599,995

All Carens models are sold as standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty (inclusive of road side assistance) as well as a three-year/45 000km service plan.