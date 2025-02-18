Bodycam horror scares with proximity chat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Deadly Quiet’, players navigate a spooky forest where one’s audio can attract a supernatural predator.

In the upcoming horror game Deadly Quiet, players enter the eerie depths of the Hoia Baciu forest, where silence is the difference between life and death.

The asymmetrical co-op horror combines bodycam-style immersion with proximity chat mechanics. Players must work together, but their voices – transmitted through proximity voice chat – can attract the attention of a relentless supernatural predator.

In the game, players take on the role of a group of friends whose weekend camping trip turns into a nightmare when their car crashes into a ravine. Stranded in the heart of the infamous Hoia Baciu forest without signal or transport, they have no choice but to trek through the cursed woods in search of safety.

As darkness falls, supernatural entities begin to emerge, and survival depends on teamwork, stealth, and strategic decision-making.

The Hoia Baciu forest, often referred to as the “Bermuda Triangle of Romania,” has a long-standing reputation for paranormal activity. This legend becomes reality, with every sound and movement carrying the risk of attracting sinister forces.

The game’s spooky atmosphere keeps players on edge as they navigate the shifting terrain, hoping to reach the nearby town of Cluj before the horrors of the night consume them.

Survival hinges on silence, as the forest reacts to every sound. Dynamic sound sensitivity makes noise a crucial factor – each creak of a branch or hurried breath can alert lurking horrors.

Players can customise their characters with distinct skins.

Where to play?

Deadly Quiet releases on Steam on 15 April 2025.