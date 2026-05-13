Sony launches its lightest gaming headset

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The Inzone H6 Air arrives alongside an expanded collaboration with esports team Fnatic.

Sony has launched the company’s lightest gaming headset, the Inzone H6 Air. The device arrives alongside a new Fnatic edition of the Inzone Mouse-A gaming mouse and a glass purple version of the Inzone Buds. However, South African availability for the products has not been confirmed.

The Inzone H6 Air weighs 199g without the detachable microphone and cable. The gaming headset features an open-back acoustic structure designed to reduce internal reflections and create a more natural sound field during gameplay.

Photo supplied.

The device uses custom-tuned driver units based on technology from Sony’s MDR-MV1 open-back studio monitor headphones, with integrated back ducts intended to improve bass response while maintaining separation between low and mid-range frequencies.

Sony has included an RPG/Adventure equaliser profile developed with sound designers from PlayStation Studios. Accessible through the Inzone Hub software via the USB-C Audio Box, the profile supports virtual 7.1-channel surround sound with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming.

Photo supplied.

An adjustable cardioid boom microphone is designed to focus on the user’s voice while reducing surrounding noise. The headset incorporates the same spring hinge headband structure used in the Inzone H9 II , intended to balance comfort and stability during extended gaming sessions.

Inzone Mouse-A: Fnatic edition

Sony launched a Fnatic edition of the Inzone Mouse-A gaming mouse in collaboration with the esports organisation. The products use Fnatic’s signature orange colour scheme and continue earlier collaborations between the two companies.

Photo supplied.

The device weighs 48.4g and features Sony’s custom 3950IZ sensor, optical switches, and an 8,000Hz polling rate. The mouse includes wireless connectivity and a shape intended for competitive esports play.

Two new Fnatic-branded mousepads are now available. The Mat-F features a design inspired by the organisation’s Valorant team, while the Mat-D uses a black-to-orange gradient design.

Photo supplied.

Inzone Buds: Glass purple edition