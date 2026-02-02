Sony SA launches new earbuds this month

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sony will launch the LinkBuds Clip earbuds in South Africa later this month (23 February 2026). Priced at R5,999, the device features an open-style design that sits outside the ear canal.

This allows ambient sound to remain audible during audio playback. By avoiding a sealed fit, the buds aim to improve airflow and reduce ear-canal pressure, which can help limit fatigue during extended use.

The LinkBuds Clip compete directly with the Huawei FreeClip, which Gadget previously reviewed and selected as a Gadget of the Week. Sony’s release of the LinkBuds Clip coincides with Huawei’s plans to launch an updated 2026 model, the FreeClip 2, announced in Dubai in December last year.

The Sony device is positioned for everyday wear and are intended for users who want to maintain awareness of their surroundings while listening to audio, including nearby conversations, without fully isolating themselves from their environment.

LinkBuds Clip use a C-shaped design that sits outside the ear canal rather than sealing it. The design is intended to accommodate a wide range of ear shapes and support stable wear during daily activities. Optional fitting cushions are included to allow users to adjust positioning and fit along the band.

Photo courtesy Sony.

The earbuds offer three listening modes that can be switched using tap controls. Standard mode is designed for general listening, while Voice Boost mode increases the prominence of voices in louder environments such as public transport or busy spaces. Sound Leakage Reduction mode is intended to limit how much audio is audible to people nearby in quieter settings.

Audio features include support for DSEE upscaling, 360 Reality Audio, and a Background Music Effect. Sound can be adjusted using a 10-band equaliser in the Sony Sound Connect app, which also includes a guided equaliser setup. Call performance is supported by voice signal processing, a bone-conduction sensor, and AI-based noise reduction to help maintain voice clarity in noisy environments.

Optional fitting cushions can provide a more secure fit during activities such as walking or running. The design draws inspiration from ear-cuff styling and is available in multiple colour options, with optional accessories for further personalisation.

Photo courtesy Sony.

Sony rates the battery life at up to 37 hours with the charging case, with a quick-charge function providing up to one hour of playback from a short charge. The earbuds carry an IPX4 water-resistance rating for protection against sweat and light rain. Additional features include multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, tap controls, and adaptive listening settings via the Sony Sound Connect app.

Sony says that the LinkBuds Clip packaging is produced without plastic, with recycled materials used where applicable to reduce environmental impact.

Sony LinkBuds Clip pricing and availability

The Sony LinkBuds Clip will be available in Black, Green, Lavender, and Greige in South Africa from 23 February 2026, at a recommended retail price of R5,999.

1x charging with charging case is needed. 9 hours (earbuds) + 28 hours (charging case), total 37 hours when using Bluetooth? connection. Usage hours may be different from the time described depending on the setting for the headset functions and usage conditions.