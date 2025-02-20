Animation brings Nigerian myths to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Iyanu, a young woman discovers she possesses a mysterious power that sets her on an unexpected path. As she searches for answers, she unearths long-buried secrets about her past and the powerful forces that have been shaping her destiny.

Based on Nigerian culture and mythology, Iyanu is streaming on Showmax from 13 June 2025. The series streams first in the US on Cartoon Network from 5 April 2025 (9:30 AM ET/PT) and on Max from the next day. ITVX debuts the show in the UK and Ireland later this year.

The animation is adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder, published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (The Umbrella Academy, Hellboy). Okupe, who was born and raised in Nigeria, leads the project.

Iyanu’s story

Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the show follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life – until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders.

Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

Cast

The African Iyanu voice cast includes Serah Johnson as Iyanu; Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu’s carefree adventurer friend; Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, Iyanu’s bookworm companion; Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori; Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, Toye’s father; Stella Damasus as Sewa; Shaffy Bello as Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani.

The show’s executive producers are David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Roye Okupe of YouNeek Studios, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod.

The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned animation studio in North America.

“Iyanu brings Nigerian culture and mythology to life in an exciting and authentic way, says Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and channels for West Africa. “We are proud to be the home of its African premiere and can’t wait for audiences across the continent to experience this epic adventure on Showmax.”

Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and founder David Steward II says: “We’ve witnessed the dedication and heart that Roye Okupe and our entire team have poured into this series, and we’re all excited to see it premiere on Cartoon Network, Max, and Showmax soon.

“Iyanu represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe, and we’re confident audiences will share in our excitement.”